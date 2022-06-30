Live
Nato leaders meet after declaring Russia greatest threat
Updates from BBC correspondents: Katya Adler and Frank Gardner in Madrid, Joe Inwood in Kyiv, Sophie Williams and Nick Beake in Kremenchuk, Jonathan Beale in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Edited by Holly Wallis
Nato's chief Jens Stoltenberg said the number of Nato troops placed on high alert would increase to 300,000 "by next year"
- Finland and Sweden are being formally invited to join the military group, Stoltenberg confirmed
The UK will provide an additional £1 billion in military aid for Ukraine, a near-doubling in its support
Ukraine's President Zelensky has cut diplomatic ties with Syria after it joined Russia in formally recognising the "independence" of two Moscow-backed separatist regions
Relatives continue to search for their loved ones after Monday's missile strike on a shopping centre in Kremenchuk in eastern Ukraine, which killed at least 18 people
Russia's President Putin still wants to capture most of Ukraine, US intelligence agencies believe. They think Moscow's troops have been so weakened by combat, they're only capable of slow territorial gains
UK pledges extra £1bn of military support for Ukraine
As we've reported, the UK is to provide an additional £1bn in military aid for Ukraine - a near-doubling in its support for the fight against the Russian invasion.
The new funding takes the military aid given to Kyiv to £2.3bn - and the UK has also spent £1.5bn in humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine.
PM Boris Johnson said British spending was "transforming Ukraine's defences".
The pledge came after President Zelensky urged Nato leaders to do more to help Ukraine's war effort.
Zelensky told Nato leaders the monthly cost of defence for Ukraine was around $5bn (£4.12bn).
The UK is second only to the US in terms of military aid for Ukraine - the US recently approved a $40bn (£33bn) package of support.
Leaders of countries in the western defensive alliance Nato are meeting for a final day, after declaring Russia a "direct threat" to their security on Tuesday.
Here's a roundup of the latest: