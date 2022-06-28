Officials in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk say at least 18 people were killed in the missile strike at the shopping centre.

Under the glare of powerful lights, firefighters worked alongside diggers through the night to try to find survivors. That hope has all but gone.

Much of the roof of the large shopping complex has imploded, leaving a charred and twisted shell. Today’s work will inevitably move from a rescue operation to recovery of bodies.

Dozens of survivors are being treated in a nearby hospital. The Ukrainian Air Force command claims this was the work of Kh-22 missiles launched from long-range bomber aircrafts.

Government officials at the site say the attack makes a mockery of President Putin’s claim that Russia is using high precision weapons to hit military targets. Kremenchuk was hit by missiles in April and 10 days ago when a nearby oil refinery was struck. But this attack on afternoon shoppers is incomparable.