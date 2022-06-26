Blasts in Kyiv as missiles strike residential block
Updates from BBC correspondents: Jessica Parker in Brussels, Joe Inwood and Nick Beake in Kyiv, Wyre Davies and Joel Gunter in Kharkiv, Orla Guerin in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Updates from BBC correspondents: Jessica Parker in Brussels, Joe Inwood and Nick Beake in Kyiv, Wyre Davies and Joel Gunter in Kharkiv, Orla Guerin in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Several cruise missiles have struck residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv causing large explosions
-
They
hit the district of Shevchenkivskiy, mayor Vitali Klitshko says, and
ambulances and rescuers have been sent to the scene
-
The
attacks came hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky made a renewed plea
air defence systems from Ukraine's allies
-
Zelensky
has warned that the war is entering a “morally and emotionally difficult
stage"
-
His
words come after the key eastern city of Severodonetsk – the centre of
heavy fighting for weeks - fell fully to Russian control on Saturday
-
Leaders
from the G7 group of industrialised nations - gathering in Germany - are expected
to promise fresh military support for Kyiv and to impose more sanctions on
Moscow
Young boy pulled from rubble
Sophie Williams
Reporting from Kyiv
Here in Kyiv, rescuers are at the scene of a missile strike on an apartment building.
According to police, a young boy was pulled from the rubble and taken to hospital and they are working to save his mother.
Rescuers are hopeful that she will be okay.
Here at the scene, you can still smell the smoke coming from the building.
Many people injured after missile attack on Kyiv – Klitschko
Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko says "we have a lot of injuries" following the rocket attack, which struck residential buildings around 6:30 in the morning, local time.
"We are doing everything we can to stop the fire and take people out of the destroyed buildings," he says.
"We hope nobody has died but the final information we will have in a couple of hours."
What's happening?
Hello and welcome as we resume our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here's the latest: