Smoke rises over a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike, in Kyiv

Blasts in Kyiv as missiles strike residential block

Updates from BBC correspondents: Jessica Parker in Brussels, Joe Inwood and Nick Beake in Kyiv, Wyre Davies and Joel Gunter in Kharkiv, Orla Guerin in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Young boy pulled from rubble

    Sophie Williams

    Reporting from Kyiv

    Here in Kyiv, rescuers are at the scene of a missile strike on an apartment building.

    According to police, a young boy was pulled from the rubble and taken to hospital and they are working to save his mother.

    Rescuers are hopeful that she will be okay.

    Here at the scene, you can still smell the smoke coming from the building.

  2. Many people injured after missile attack on Kyiv – Klitschko

    Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko says "we have a lot of injuries" following the rocket attack, which struck residential buildings around 6:30 in the morning, local time.

    "We are doing everything we can to stop the fire and take people out of the destroyed buildings," he says.

    "We hope nobody has died but the final information we will have in a couple of hours."

  3. What's happening?

    Hello and welcome as we resume our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here's the latest:

    • Several cruise missiles have struck residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv causing large explosions
    • They hit the district of Shevchenkivskiy, mayor Vitali Klitshko says, and ambulances and rescuers have been sent to the scene
    • The attacks came hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky made a renewed plea air defence systems from Ukraine's allies
    • Zelensky has warned that the war is entering a “morally and emotionally difficult stage"
    • His words come after the key eastern city of Severodonetsk – the centre of heavy fighting for weeks - fell fully to Russian control on Saturday
    • Leaders from the G7 group of industrialised nations - gathering in Germany - are expected to promise fresh military support for Kyiv and to impose more sanctions on Moscow
