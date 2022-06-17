Ursula von der Leyen is fully expected to declare later that the European Commission backs Ukraine to become a candidate to join the EU. Moldova and Georgia are also waiting with baited breath.

But that’s only a first step as the decision rests with the EU’s 27 member states who get together next Thursday.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky had a big vote of confidence from some of Europe’s heaviest hitters yesterday when Scholz, Macron and Draghi backed his country’s candidate status. But it’s not a done deal.

For a start Germany’s chancellor believes it could take years and Ukraine’s path is “very demanding”, because Ukraine needs to make headway on fighting corruption and improving the rule of law.

But then other countries are wary of putting Ukraine ahead of other candidates in the Balkans which are already waiting in the queue, such as Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says Ukraine shouldn’t have preference over Western Balkans states. Why should Ukraine leapfrog Bosnia-Herzegovina, he asks. Bosnia is only classed as a temporary candidate and it has been waiting for several years to join the queue. So is Kosovo.

That’s why Zelensky said this morning that he wanted a united Europe, with Ukraine and the Western Balkans inside the tent together.