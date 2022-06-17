Live
EU to announce decision on Ukraine's candidacy
Updates from BBC correspondents: Jessica Parker in Brussels, Joe Inwood and Nick Beake in Kyiv, Wyre Davies and Joel Gunter in Kharkiv, Orla Guerin in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
BreakingEuropean Commission backs Ukraine's candidacy status
The European Commission recommends that Ukraine be designated a candidate for membership of the European Union - bringing its hopes of joining a step closer.
We're hearing from the commission's President Ursula von der Leyen and will bring you more shortly.
Positive news coming for Ukraine - Zelensky
President Zelensky of Ukraine says his country has never been closer to the European Union than it is now.
In his regular overnight video address, he described Thursday - when he met the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania in Kyiv - as a "truly historic day" and a "step forward".
He says Ukraine feels support from all four states for its EU bid as the visiting officials backed EU candidate status for the country.
"Overall, my impression from the meeting is positive, he said.
"Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow there will also be a lot of news for Ukraine, and I believe that it will be positive."
Will Ukraine get candidate status?
Paul Kirby
Digital Europe editor
Ursula von der Leyen is fully expected to declare later that the European Commission backs Ukraine to become a candidate to join the EU. Moldova and Georgia are also waiting with baited breath.
But that’s only a first step as the decision rests with the EU’s 27 member states who get together next Thursday.
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky had a big vote of confidence from some of Europe’s heaviest hitters yesterday when Scholz, Macron and Draghi backed his country’s candidate status. But it’s not a done deal.
For a start Germany’s chancellor believes it could take years and Ukraine’s path is “very demanding”, because Ukraine needs to make headway on fighting corruption and improving the rule of law.
But then other countries are wary of putting Ukraine ahead of other candidates in the Balkans which are already waiting in the queue, such as Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says Ukraine shouldn’t have preference over Western Balkans states. Why should Ukraine leapfrog Bosnia-Herzegovina, he asks. Bosnia is only classed as a temporary candidate and it has been waiting for several years to join the queue. So is Kosovo.
That’s why Zelensky said this morning that he wanted a united Europe, with Ukraine and the Western Balkans inside the tent together.
Welcome to our live coverage
We’ll be taking you through the latest developments in Ukraine as they unfold, including an expected step forward in its efforts to join the EU.
To get you up to speed, here’s the latest:
EU membership
The European Commission is expected to back the idea of granting Ukraine official candidate status in its application to join the EU. Commissioners are meeting to decide on their recommendation with an announcement expected later.
The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania have already publicly backed Ukraine's bid to join the EU, saying it should be given "immediate" candidate status.
All 27 EU leaders will discuss the issue at a summit on 23 and 24 June. Some members have already expressed reservations.
Candidacy status will only be the next step on Ukraine’s road to full EU membership, which French President Macron previously said could take years.
Military developments
Ukraine has now lost up to half of its military hardware, the country’s deputy defence minister says.
Denys Sharapov called for more military aid as fierce fighting in the east of Ukraine continues – with heavy losses reported on both sides.
On the ground, Ukraine says Russia is concentrating its forces for an assault on the eastern city of Slovyansk. Fighting is also continuing for full control of Severodonetsk.
Stay with us for the latest developments and analysis.