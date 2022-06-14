The actions of Russia in Ukraine are "absolute evil", President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his regular nightly address to the nation.
Russia advances in Kharkiv for first time in weeks, says UK
Russia's military have likely made small advances in the Kharkiv region in Ukraine for the first time in several weeks but its main effort remains the assault against Severodonetsk in Donbas region, the UK's defence ministry says in an update.
The MoD says funding from the Russian government is allowing the country's defence industrial base to be "slowly mobilised to meet demands placed on it" by the war in Ukraine.
Russia's Military Industrial Commission predicted on Friday that state defence spending would increase by 600-700 billion roubles (£8.5 -10bn; $10.5-12.3bn), which could see a 20% increase in Russia's defence budget, the MoD says.
However, the industry could struggle to meet many of these requirements, partly due to the effects of sanctions and lack of expertise, it says.
Russia's production of high-quality optics and advanced electronics likely remain troubled and could "undermine its efforts to replace equipment lost in Ukraine", it adds.
Russia erasing history in the 'dead city' of Lysychansk
Orla Guerin
Reporting from Lysychansk
There had been fears Severodonetsk would become a new Mariupol – a repeat of the brutal siege that led to the total destruction of the city, followed by the encirclement and eventual surrender of thousands of Ukrainian troops.
.Copyright: .
Russia erasing history in the 'dead city' of Lysychansk
Orla Guerin
Reporting from Lysychansk
"Max speed!" The instruction comes via walkie-talkie from the armoured police car in front, as we hurtle past the burnt-out carcass of a Ukrainian military truck.
There's a high risk of Russian attack on this stretch of road, but it's the safest route left into the beleaguered city of Lysychansk.
The eastern city - once home to around 100,000 people - is under sustained attack.
Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has already pronounced it "dead", along with neighbouring Severodonetsk.
The once imposing Palace of Culture is now a charred shell, its graceful columns blackened and broken.
Russia isn't just bombing buildings here, it's erasing history. The tactic is deliberate - shell, flatten, crush, and leave nothing but scorched earth.
Could isolated city become the next Mariupol?
Joe Inwood
Reporting from Kyiv
There had been fears Severodonetsk would become a new Mariupol – a repeat of the brutal siege that led to the total destruction of the city, followed by the encirclement and eventual surrender of thousands of Ukrainian troops.
With the loss of the final bridge connecting the old industrial city to the rest of the Donbas, that fear is one step closer to becoming reality. No supplies can get in… no people can get out.
That will include members of Ukraine’s foreign legion, soldiers from around the world who travelled here to help fight the Russians.
There will be particular fears for them if captured given the recent death sentences handed down to three foreign fighters captured in Mariupol.
Addressing the nation last night, Ukraine's President Zelensky said: “The price of this battle for us is very high. It’s just scary.”
He called for more modern artillery to be sent to the front… to help turn the tide in the fight for Severodonetsk before it is too late.
