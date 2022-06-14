Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images A woman in Lysychansk reacts to the death of two neighbours after Russian shelling Image caption: A woman in Lysychansk reacts to the death of two neighbours after Russian shelling

The actions of Russia in Ukraine are "absolute evil", President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his regular nightly address to the nation.

During his speech he said Ukrainians have been paying a "very high" price in ongoing battles in the Donbas region, describing them as "one of the most brutal battles in Europe and for Europe".

Zelensky admitted the price of the battle "is very high - It's just terrifying".

He again requested that Ukraine gain more Western weapons to help "ensure our advantage and finally the end of Russian torture of the Ukrainian Donbas".