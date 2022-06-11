Intense street fighting ongoing in Severodonetsk - UK MoD
Intense street to street fighting is
ongoing in the key eastern city of Severodonetsk and both Ukrainian and Russian sides are likely suffering high numbers of casualties, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has said in its latest intelligence update.
However, Russian forces have not made advances
into the south of city, the MoD says.
It adds that Russia is massing fires with
its artillery and air capabilities, in an attempt to overwhelm Ukrainian
defences.
The UK MoD says Russia is running short of more precise modern missiles and is resorting to heavy anti-ship missiles against land targets in Ukraine which are primarily designed to destroy aircraft carriers using a nuclear warhead.
When employed in a ground attack role with a conventional warhead they are highly inaccurate and can therefore cause significant collateral damage and civilian casualties.
.Copyright: .
Welcome back to our live coverage
Thanks for joining us. We’re resuming our live coverage and will be bringing you the latest developments and analysis of the war in Ukraine throughout the day.
Here's the latest:
"Intense street to street fighting is ongoing” in Severodonetsk, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence
In its morning update the MoD says Russian forces have not made advances into the south of the city, but both sides are likely suffering high numbers of casualties
Ukraine says the humanitarian conditions in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol have deteriorated so much there is a risk of epidemics breaking out. The city's Ukrainian mayor, Vadym Boychenko - who has since left Mariupol - says there's already evidence of a cholera outbreak
The claims cannot be verified by the BBC, and the Russian-appointed mayor says regular testing takes place and no cases of cholera have been recorded
Boris Johnson has urged ministers to do "everything in their power" to secure the release of two Britons condemned to death for fighting Russian forces
Three men - Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim - were sentenced to death by a Russian proxy court in eastern of Ukraine on Thursday
And Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken to university students from across the UK over Zoom
Live Reporting
Edited by Chris Giles
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
.Copyright: .
-
"Intense street to street fighting is ongoing” in Severodonetsk, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence
-
In its morning update the MoD says Russian forces have not made advances into the south of the city, but both sides are likely suffering high numbers of casualties
-
Ukraine says the humanitarian conditions in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol have deteriorated so much there is a risk of epidemics breaking out. The city's Ukrainian mayor, Vadym Boychenko - who has since left Mariupol - says there's already evidence of a cholera outbreak
-
The claims cannot be verified by the BBC, and the Russian-appointed mayor says regular testing takes place and no cases of cholera have been recorded
-
Boris Johnson has urged ministers to do "everything in their power" to secure the release of two Britons condemned to death for fighting Russian forces
-
Three men - Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim - were sentenced to death by a Russian proxy court in eastern of Ukraine on Thursday
-
And Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken to university students from across the UK over Zoom
-
He covered a lot of ground, but said Ukraine would not cede any territory to Russia, and spoke about the plans to rebuild Ukraine in the future
.Copyright: .
Intense street fighting ongoing in Severodonetsk - UK MoD
Intense street to street fighting is ongoing in the key eastern city of Severodonetsk and both Ukrainian and Russian sides are likely suffering high numbers of casualties, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has said in its latest intelligence update.
However, Russian forces have not made advances into the south of city, the MoD says.
It adds that Russia is massing fires with its artillery and air capabilities, in an attempt to overwhelm Ukrainian defences.
The UK MoD says Russia is running short of more precise modern missiles and is resorting to heavy anti-ship missiles against land targets in Ukraine which are primarily designed to destroy aircraft carriers using a nuclear warhead.
When employed in a ground attack role with a conventional warhead they are highly inaccurate and can therefore cause significant collateral damage and civilian casualties.
Welcome back to our live coverage
Thanks for joining us. We’re resuming our live coverage and will be bringing you the latest developments and analysis of the war in Ukraine throughout the day.
Here's the latest: