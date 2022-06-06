Ukrainian soldier checks the crater after the impact of a russian rocket over a high school in Kostiantynivka, Donbass
Live

Putin warns West on arms as UK sends missiles

preview
60
viewing this page

Updates from BBC correspondents: Joe Inwood, James Waterhouse and Abdujalil Abdurasulov in Kyiv, Laura Bicker and Hugo Bachega in Zaporizhzhia, Orla Guerin in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Jeremy Gahagan

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Welcome back

    We are restarting our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here's a roundup of the latest developments:

    • The UK is sending its first long-range missiles to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said, adding that the M270 multiple-launch rocket system will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his forces will increase their attacks on Ukraine if Western countries continue to send long-range weapons to the country
    • The warning came as the Ukrainian capital faced its first missile strikes in weeks - Kyiv said a railway repair plant was hit, but Moscow claimed it had targeted tanks supplied by European countries
    • Much of the fighting remains concentrated in the eastern Donbas region, where Russia refocused its efforts since pulling back from Kyiv at the end of March
    • Ukrainian officials said their forces have retaken half of Severodonetsk, a city in the Donbas where some of the most intense fighting is taking place
    • A Russian major general was killed in the fighting on Suinday - the latest in a string of high-profile military deaths on the Russian side
    • A visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Serbia has been cancelled after three neighbouring countries - Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro - refused to let his plane use their airspace
    • The US envoy on climate change John Kerry has warned countries against using the confiict in Ukraine as an excuse to contiue using coal - if they do so, "we are cooked", he told the BBC ahead of a climate conference in Germany
    An eldery woman sits in front of destroyed houses after a missile strike, which killed an old woman, in the city of Druzhkivka (also written Druzhkovka) in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 5, 2022.
    Copyright: Gett
    Image caption: Russian shelling continues in the eastern Donbas region
Back to top