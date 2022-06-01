Live
Russian bombing of chemical plant is madness - Zelensky
Updates from BBC correspondents: Joe Inwood, James Waterhouse and Abdujalil Abdurasulov in Kyiv, Laura Bicker and Hugo Bachega in Zaporizhzhia, Jeremy Bowen in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Russian operations tightly focused - UK intelligence
The UK Ministry of Defence has just released its daily intelligence briefing on the war. "Russian ground operations remain tightly focused, with the weight of fire power concentrated within a small sector of Luhansk," it says.
It echoes the assessment from both sides, suggesting Russia now controls more than half of Severodonetsk as fighting becomes more intense. It adds that Russian forces are pushing towards the centre.
"Beyond the Donbas, Russia continues to conduct long-range missile strikes against infrastructure across Ukraine," it adds.
New rocket systems could be a game changer
Joe Inwood
Reporting from Kyiv
To understand the importance of these systems, and systems like them, we need to understand the way this war is being fought.
This is now an artillery battle. For the most part, the way the Russian’s operate is they blast places into submission. They fire these huge artillery barrages of howitzers as well as multiple launch rocket systems.
At the moment the Russians have had an advantage in that, they’ve got more systems, they’ve got more ammunition, and they’ve got better supply lines in the areas where these battles are taking place.
The idea is the Americans are going to provide the Ukrainian army with game changing rocket systems which have double the range of the Russian systems and are much more accurate.
Whereas the Russian systems are done by hand - by trajectory and estimates - these use GPS guidance.
If the Ukrainians can get them to the front lines it will allow them to out-gun, out-range and therefore ultimately destroy the Russian artillery.
US to send rocket systems to Ukraine - key details
As we've been reporting, US President Joe Biden has agreed to send Ukraine more advanced rocket systems and munitions.
Context: Ukraine has been asking for longer-range weaponry for some time, making pleas to Western nations to send more. Ukraine has struggled to slow Russian progress in the east, which has been reliant on artillery strikes from distance. Ukraine hopes these new systems could intercept Russian artillery and take out their positions in eastern cities such as Severodonetsk
US view: Biden said the rockets would strengthen Kyiv's negotiating position against Russia and make a diplomatic solution more likely. The US agreed to provide them only after gaining assurances that they would not be used to attack targets inside Russia, White House officials said
What are they?: The new weaponry will include the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). The systems can launch multiple precision-guided missiles at targets as far as 70km (45 miles) away - far further than the artillery that Ukraine currently has. They are also believed to be more accurate than Russian equivalents
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of "madness" after Russian troops hit a chemical plant in their bid to complete the capture of a key eastern city.
Russian forces struck the nitric acid tank in Severodonetsk, prompting the local governor to warn people to stay indoors.
In his overnight address, Zelensky said: "Given the presence of large-scale chemical production in Severodonetsk, the Russian army's strikes there, including blind air bombing, are just madness."
The battle for Severodonetsk has become more intense in recent days, with heavy casualties on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.
