To understand the importance of these systems, and systems like them, we need to understand the way this war is being fought.

This is now an artillery battle. For the most part, the way the Russian’s operate is they blast places into submission. They fire these huge artillery barrages of howitzers as well as multiple launch rocket systems.

At the moment the Russians have had an advantage in that, they’ve got more systems, they’ve got more ammunition, and they’ve got better supply lines in the areas where these battles are taking place.

The idea is the Americans are going to provide the Ukrainian army with game changing rocket systems which have double the range of the Russian systems and are much more accurate.

Whereas the Russian systems are done by hand - by trajectory and estimates - these use GPS guidance.

If the Ukrainians can get them to the front lines it will allow them to out-gun, out-range and therefore ultimately destroy the Russian artillery.