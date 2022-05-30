Live
Russia has 'burnt down ties to the free world' - Zelensky
Updates from BBC correspondents: Joe Inwood, James Waterhouse and Abdujalil Abdurasulov in Kyiv, Laura Bicker and Hugo Bachega in Zaporizhzhia, Jeremy Bowen in Donbas, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Russia has "already lost not only the battle" for Kharkiv, Kyiv and northern Ukraine, but also "its own future and any cultural ties to the free world", President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address. "They all burned down," he added.
The speech came after his visit to the front line in Kharkiv region, where some of the heaviest fighting continues as the Russian invasion nears 100 days.
Russia has been relentlessly shelling eastern Ukraine as it tries to push out the country's forces from the Donbas region - an area it has described as a "priority"
Meanwhile, the EU failed to reach an agreement on fresh sancitons against Russia as Hungary, a Moscow ally, continues to block them over fears about energy supplies
Another Russian ally, Serbia, annnounced that it has secured an "extremely favourable" three-year deal with Moscow for natural gas supply
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we restart our coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here are some of the latest headlines: