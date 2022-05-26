British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said attempts to "appease" Vladimir Putin were dangerous, in a press release ahead of her trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.

"Russian aggression cannot be appeased. It must be met with force. We must be adamant in ensuring the victory of Ukraine with military assistance and sanctions. Now we can no longer take our foot off the gas pedal," she said.

Ms Truss will be addressing the armed forces in Bosnia and Herzegovina with an aim to urge UK's western allies to make sure President Putin loses in Ukraine, the press release said.

On Wednesday, European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom had announced the creation of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group.

The group will aid the War Crimes Units of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine in its investigation and prosecution of conflict-related crimes.