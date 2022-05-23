Reuters Copyright: Reuters Both Andrzej Duda (left) and Volodymyr Zelensky said Poland and Ukraine were brotherly nations Image caption: Both Andrzej Duda (left) and Volodymyr Zelensky said Poland and Ukraine were brotherly nations

The Polish president has delivered a message of strong support for Ukraine during the first address in person by a foreign leader to the parliament in Kyiv since the Russian invasion began.

During his speech on Sunday, Andrzej Duda thanked Ukraine for defending Europe against what he called “Russian imperialism”.

“The free world”, he said, “has the face of Ukraine.” Duda said recent calls for Kyiv to negotiate with President Putin, and even give in to some of his demands, were disturbing. No decisions about your future will be made without you, he said.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters, taking in millions of refugees fleeing the fighting and sending tanks and rocket launchers to the Ukrainian military.

Duda, who received a standing ovation after his speech, said Poland would do everything it could to help Ukraine join the European Union.