Ukraine war pushes displaced over 100 million - UN
Updates from BBC correspondents: Sarah Rainsford, Lyse Doucet and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Laura Bicker and Hugo Bachega in Dnipro, Joe Inwood in Lviv, Caroline Davies in Odesa, and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow
Edited by Robert Greenall
The Ukraine war has contributed to the number of forcibly displaced people around the world rising above 100 million for the first time, the UN refugee agency says
The agency says the war has displaced eight million within Ukraine, and more than six million people have left the country
It says the figure must serve as "a wake-up call" for destructive conflicts to be resolved and prevented
Russian forces continue their attacks on the eastern Donbas region, with a focus on the town of Severodonetsk
Ukraine reiterates it will not agree a truce deal with Russia that involves giving away any territory
Polish President Andrzej Duda gets a standing ovation after becoming the first foreign leader to address Ukraine's parliament since the invasion
No decisions will be made without you, Polish president tells Ukraine
Adam Easton
Warsaw Correspondent
The Polish president has delivered a message of strong support for Ukraine during the first address in person by a foreign leader to the parliament in Kyiv since the Russian invasion began.
During his speech on Sunday, Andrzej Duda thanked Ukraine for defending Europe against what he called “Russian imperialism”.
“The free world”, he said, “has the face of Ukraine.” Duda said recent calls for Kyiv to negotiate with President Putin, and even give in to some of his demands, were disturbing. No decisions about your future will be made without you, he said.
Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters, taking in millions of refugees fleeing the fighting and sending tanks and rocket launchers to the Ukrainian military.
Duda, who received a standing ovation after his speech, said Poland would do everything it could to help Ukraine join the European Union.
A record that should never have been set - UN refugee agency
"The number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution has now crossed the staggering milestone of 100 million for the first time on record, propelled by the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees says.
In a statement, UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi says this is "a stark figure - sobering and alarming in equal measure.It’s a record that should never have been set.
"This must serve as a wake-up call to resolve and prevent destructive conflicts, end persecution, and address the underlying causes that force innocent people to flee their homes.”
The UNHCR says the war in Ukraine has displaced eight million within the country, and more than six million people have fled abroad.
Last year, the UN tally of those displaced rose to 90 million because of violence and conflict in countries including Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
