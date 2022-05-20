Thanks for joining us. We’re resuming our live coverage and will be bringing you the latest developments and analysis of the war Ukraine throughout the day. Here's the latest:

In a late-night video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the Donbas region in the east of the country has been "completely destroyed"

"[Russia] is trying to exert even more pressure. It is hell there - and that is not an exaggeration," he says of the region, which has been the main focus of Russia's invasion in recent weeks

Meanwhile, the US Senate approves $40bn (£32) in aid for Ukraine - the largest package of support since Russia invaded

Sweden and Finland move closer in their bid to join Nato after their application was welcomed by US President Joe Biden, who earlier met the leaders of both countries at the White House

Biden told reporters during a news conference that the applications marked "a watershed moment in European security"

And a prosecutor in the first trial of a Russian soldier for war crimes in the conflict has asked for a life sentence for the accused. Vadim Shishimarin, 21, says he was threatened by another soldier before killing a civilian