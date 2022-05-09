Live
World awaits Putin speech as Russia marks Victory Day
Updates from BBC correspondents: Jenny Hill and Steve Rosenberg in Moscow, Sarah Rainsford in Kyiv, Andrew Harding in Donbas, Laura Bicker in Zaporizhzhia, Lyse Doucet and Hugo Bachega in Dnipro, Joe Inwood and Sophie Williams in Lviv, and Caroline Davies in Odesa
In his nightly address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had “forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War Two”
Zelensky denounced Russia’s heavy shelling in east Ukraine, saying a strike on a school in Luhansk region had killed 60 people. The building was being used as a shelter
The US announced new sanctions, including visa restrictions for 2,600 Russian and Belarusian individuals
After a video conference with Zelensky, G7 leaders said they would phase out their dependency on Russian energy
G7 leaders said President Vladimir Putin had brought shame on Russia and the historic sacrifices of its people
Could Putin declare an all-out war?
Frank Gardner
BBC News, Security Correspondent
Russia says it's nonsense that it will declare all-out war on Ukraine on Victory Day.
Up until now Moscow has denied it is at war, instead referring to its invasion of Ukraine as a"special military operation".
But Western officials have speculated that President Vladimir Putin could use the parade to announce an escalation of military action. He of course is keeping his cards close to his chest and until he’s spoken at the parade in Red Square we should take Moscow’s denials with a pinch of salt.
Don’t forget, in the days leading up to the invasion on 24 February, Russian officials queued up to ridicule suggestions of an imminent invasion as “Western hysteria and propaganda”. Yet invade they did, catching even many Ukrainians by surprise.
So the very least we can expect is some triumphant announcements of objectives achieved and enemies (real or imagined) vanquished.
Blame for the slow pace of the Russian advance in the Donbas will likely be placed on Nato and there will probably be further warnings to the West to stop helping Ukraine defend itself.
Whatever happens today, it is hard to see this war ending any time soon.
'Russia will lose because evil always loses’ - Zelensky
On the eve of Victory Day, as war raged in his country, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had “forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War Two”.
He said the whole free world could see that Ukraine was "the party of good in this war”, adding that Russia would "lose because evil always loses”.
Western leaders also used the occasion of Victory Day to denounce Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who visited Ukraine, told Reuters news agency Russian President Vladimir Putin was “going against the very values that so many people fought and died for”.
And leaders of the G7 group said Putin’s actions brought “shame on Russia and the historic sacrifices of its people".
What is the significance of Victory Day in Russia?
It is Russia’s biggest public holiday and recognises the defeat of Nazi Germany by the USSR.
Under Vladimir Putin, Victory Day has become a show of strength of troops and military hardware, as well as a chance to remember the sacrifices of World War Two.
Around 27 million Soviet citizens died, by far the greatest loss of any country, in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War.
This year, the event has taken on a significance of its own. Far from liberating Europe, Russia has waged months of war against its neighbour Ukraine and is devoid of any real form of military victory that it can celebrate.
Today’s parade in Red Square is expected to feature thousands of troops and an aerial display. The Air Force has been rehearsing over Red Square in a Z formation - the controversial symbol adopted by the troops who have invaded Ukraine.
Other developments this morning
Russia celebrates Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine war
If you’re joining us in the UK, good morning.
Russia is getting ready to hold its annual military parade in Moscow’s Red Square and in cities across Russia, marking victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.
The event is a showpiece for Russia’s military - expect to see troops, tanks, rockets and ballistic missiles paraded through the capital in a display of the Kremlin’s strength.
But this year’s parade comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has faltered, with its military now focusing on battles in the east of the country after failing to take the capital Kyiv and other major cities.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is due to speak at the event in Red Square in a few hours - stay with us for full coverage.