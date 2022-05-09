EPA Copyright: EPA Vladimir Putin at a working meeting in Moscow last week Image caption: Vladimir Putin at a working meeting in Moscow last week

Russia says it's nonsense that it will declare all-out war on Ukraine on Victory Day.

Up until now Moscow has denied it is at war, instead referring to its invasion of Ukraine as a"special military operation".

But Western officials have speculated that President Vladimir Putin could use the parade to announce an escalation of military action. He of course is keeping his cards close to his chest and until he’s spoken at the parade in Red Square we should take Moscow’s denials with a pinch of salt.

Don’t forget, in the days leading up to the invasion on 24 February, Russian officials queued up to ridicule suggestions of an imminent invasion as “Western hysteria and propaganda”. Yet invade they did, catching even many Ukrainians by surprise.

So the very least we can expect is some triumphant announcements of objectives achieved and enemies (real or imagined) vanquished.

Blame for the slow pace of the Russian advance in the Donbas will likely be placed on Nato and there will probably be further warnings to the West to stop helping Ukraine defend itself.

Whatever happens today, it is hard to see this war ending any time soon.