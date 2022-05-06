Operations to evacuate civilians from Mariupol will continue but Russian forces have "not stopped" shelling the Azovstal steel plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Thursday.

"Women, many children remain there," he said.

The UN said it hoped to evacuate more civilians from the Azovstal plant where hundreds are believed to be hiding in bunkers.

The steelworks plant in Mariupol is the final part of the southern city that is still in the hands of Ukrainian troops.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said everything should be done to "get people out of these hellscapes".

On Thursday, two convoys had evacuated nearly 500 people from the Azovstal plant, Mariupol and its surrounding areas, he said.

In his address, Zelensky also said there was a “catastrophic” lack of access to medical services and medicine in the areas of the country under Russian occupation.

Russian troops had destroyed or damaged nearly 400 healthcare institutions in Ukraine, he said.