Mariupol rescues resume but shelling 'does not stop' - Zelensky
Updates from BBC correspondents: Sarah Rainsford in Kyiv, Andrew Harding in Donbas, Laura Bicker in Zaporizhzhia, Lyse Doucet and Hugo Bachega in Dnipro, Joe Inwood and Sophie Williams in Lviv, and Caroline Davies in Odesa
Edited by Vikas Pandey
All times stated are UK
Two convoys have successfully evacuated nearly 500 people from the besieged city of Mariupol and its surrounding areas, the UN said. A third evacuation is expected within hours. UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said they were aiming to evacuate more civilians from the city and the sprawling Azovstal steel plant where hundreds are still stuck.
Multiple US media outlets report that the US helped Ukrainian military target and kill several Russian generals. Reports also said US intelligence had helped Ukraine sink the Russian warship Moskva.
The Pentagon has denied providing intelligence. The agency also said it did not participate in the decision making process of the Ukrainian military.
Meanwhile, authorities in Fiji seized a $300 million yacht belonging to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov on the request of the US Department of Justice.
In other news, a senior adviser of Ukraine's president has said the country was unlikely to launch a counter-offensive against Russia before mid-June because of a shortage of weapons.
Donors pledged $6.5bn in aid for Ukraine at a conference held in Warsaw. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the country would support Ukraine with a further $130 million in humanitarian aid.
Azovstal evacuations to continue amid Russian shelling - Zelensky
Operations to evacuate civilians from Mariupol will continue but Russian forces have "not stopped" shelling the Azovstal steel plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Thursday.
"Women, many children remain there," he said.
The UN said it hoped to evacuate more civilians from the Azovstal plant where hundreds are believed to be hiding in bunkers.
The steelworks plant in Mariupol is the final part of the southern city that is still in the hands of Ukrainian troops.
UN chief Antonio Guterres said everything should be done to "get people out of these hellscapes".
On Thursday, two convoys had evacuated nearly 500 people from the Azovstal plant, Mariupol and its surrounding areas, he said.
In his address, Zelensky also said there was a “catastrophic” lack of access to medical services and medicine in the areas of the country under Russian occupation.
Russian troops had destroyed or damaged nearly 400 healthcare institutions in Ukraine, he said.
