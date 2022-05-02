Civilians who left the area near Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol walk at a temporary accommodation centre in Bezimenne
Mariupol evacuees describe dire conditions in bunkers

Updates from BBC correspondents: Sarah Rainsford in Kyiv, Andrew Harding in Donbas, Laura Bicker in Zaporizhzhia, Hugo Bachega in Dnipro, Joe Inwood and Sophie Williams in Lviv, and Caroline Davies in Odesa

Live Reporting

Edited by Yvette Tan

All times stated are UK

  1. Ukrainian refugee arrives at friend's flag-painted house in Cambridge

    A woman has painted her house in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to welcome her Ukrainian friend to the UK.

    Rend Platings secured a visa for Kristina Korniiuk, 34, from Kyiv, under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

    The pair have been friends for three years and were reunited at Mrs Platings's home in Cambridge on Sunday.

    Mrs Platings - who said she was "really relieved" that her friend had arrived - painted her house blue and yellow "to make a statement" about the Russian invasion.

    Rend Platings's house in Cambridge is painted in the colours of the Ukraine flag
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Kristina Korniiuk (left), from Kyiv, was reunited with her friend Rend Platings at Mrs Platings's Cambridge home
