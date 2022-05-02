A woman has painted her house in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to welcome her Ukrainian friend to the UK.

Rend Platings secured a visa for Kristina Korniiuk, 34, from Kyiv, under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

The pair have been friends for three years and were reunited at Mrs Platings's home in Cambridge on Sunday.

Mrs Platings - who said she was "really relieved" that her friend had arrived - painted her house blue and yellow "to make a statement" about the Russian invasion.

