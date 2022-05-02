Live
Mariupol evacuees describe dire conditions in bunkers
Updates from BBC correspondents: Sarah Rainsford in Kyiv, Andrew Harding in Donbas, Laura Bicker in Zaporizhzhia, Hugo Bachega in Dnipro, Joe Inwood and Sophie Williams in Lviv, and Caroline Davies in Odesa
Ukrainian refugee arrives at friend's flag-painted house in Cambridge
A woman has painted her house in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to welcome her Ukrainian friend to the UK.
Rend Platings secured a visa for Kristina Korniiuk, 34, from Kyiv, under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.
The pair have been friends for three years and were reunited at Mrs Platings's home in Cambridge on Sunday.
Mrs Platings - who said she was "really relieved" that her friend had arrived - painted her house blue and yellow "to make a statement" about the Russian invasion.
You can read more on this here.