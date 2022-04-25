Live
Nato is in a proxy war with Russia, says Lavrov
viewing this page
Updates from BBC correspondents: Yogita Limaye, Mark Lowen, Joe Inwood, Joel Gunter and Anna Foster in Kyiv, Jonathan Beale in Donbas, Catherine Byaruhanga in Zaporizhzhia, Toby Luckhurst and Dan Johnson in Lviv and Caroline Davies in Odesa
Live Reporting
Edited by Jude Sheerin
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
-
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Western arms shipments to Ukraine mean Nato is "in essence engaged in war with Russia" and there is "considerable" risk of the conflict going nuclear
-
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responds that Lavrov is just trying to "scare the world off supporting Ukraine"
-
Russia earlier said it had attacked six railway facilities in central and western Ukraine, with the aim of blocking the supply of foreign weaponry to Ukraine
-
At least five people were killed and 18 wounded in the attacks, local officials said
-
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation that it is impossible to predict when the war will end, but he claimed Ukraine's victory was inevitable
-
In Kherson, the only major city that Russia has taken and continues to occupy, Russian armed men seized control of the council building, the mayor said
-
Officials in the Russian-backed separatist region of Transnistria in neighbouring Moldova reported explosions at the state security ministry, saying it appeared to have been hit with rocket-propelled grenades
-
But Ukraine's defence ministry said it was a "planned provocation" by Russia aimed at fomenting war in the region
-
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has confirmed the UK is giving Ukraine "a small number" of Stormer armoured vehicles, fitted with launchers for Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles
-
The UK also said it estimated that about 15,000 Russian military personnel had been killed since the war began and a quarter of the invasion force was no longer "combat-effective"
India rebuffs pressure to shun Moscow
India has been under pressure to help isolate Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. But it has long-standing defence ties to Moscow.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, visiting the US, has said that while India would like to be a "good friend" to Western countries, it needed to protect its interests and ensure its security.
Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows that India is one of the world’s largest buyers of weapons. And since 1992, about two-thirds of its military equipment has come from Russia.
It has diversified its sources of weapons in recent years, buying more equipment from other countries.
But if you look at the period from 2016-21, Russia continued to be by far the largest supplier of weapons to India, accounting for twice as much as the next biggest supplier, France.
White House won't rule out sanctions for Russia's 'secret first lady'
White House press secretary Jen Psaki denied at Monday's daily press briefing the US was deliberately holding off on sanctioning the woman believed to be Putin's girlfriend.
"We're continuing to review sanctions," Psaki said when asked why Russian politician and ex-gymnast Alina Kabaeva had not yet been targeted.
"No-one is safe from our sanctions," Psaki continued.
"We've already of course sanctioned President Putin, but also his daughter and his closest cronies, and we will continue to review more," she added.
Calls have been rising for the US to sanction the 38-year old Olympic gold medalist, as the US has done to Putin's two adult daughters.
Putin is known for being intensely private about his personal life, and has never acknowledged any romantic relationship with Russia's "secret first lady", as she has been dubbed in the Russian and foreign press.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, US officials have withheld sanctions on Kabaeva due to concerns that Putin would view it as a personal attack.
It would be viewed as "so personal a blow to Mr Putin that it could further escalate tensions between Russia and the US", the Journal wrote.
Lavrov: Threat of nuclear war is real
Lavrov also acknowledged there's a possibility of the conflict escalating to nuclear weapons, though he also sounded a hopeful note about the prospects of a peace accord.
Speaking to the Russian First Channel on Monday, he said Moscow wanted to avoid "artificially" elevated risks of such a conflict.
"This is our key position on which we base everything. The risks now are considerable," Lavrov said.
"I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real, And we must not underestimate it."
Lavrov also accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine of "pretending" to negotiate, calling him "a good actor”.
"If you watch attentively and read attentively what he says, you'll find a thousand contradictions," Russia’s top diplomat said.
The foreign minister said last week that Moscow was committed to avoiding a nuclear war.
On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that Lavrov’s latest comments were an indication Russia had lost its "last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine”.
"Thus the talk of a ‘real’ danger of WWIII. This only means Moscow senses defeat in Ukraine," he tweeted.
Days after the invasion began back on 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces to be on alert.
The US and its Nato allies have said they do not want direct military intervention in Ukraine, in order to avoid the risks of a Third World War.
Lavrov: 'Nato, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said deliveries of Western weaponry to Ukraine mean that the Nato alliance is "in essence engaged in war with Russia”.
In an interview aired on Monday, he said: "These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia’s military acting within the context of the special operation.”
Lavrov also told state television: "Nato, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war."
A quick recap
If you're just joining us, here's a round-up of the latest events in Ukraine.