Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images A MiG-29 on display at an air base in india Image caption: A MiG-29 on display at an air base in india

India has been under pressure to help isolate Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. But it has long-standing defence ties to Moscow.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, visiting the US, has said that while India would like to be a "good friend" to Western countries, it needed to protect its interests and ensure its security.

Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows that India is one of the world’s largest buyers of weapons. And since 1992, about two-thirds of its military equipment has come from Russia.

It has diversified its sources of weapons in recent years, buying more equipment from other countries.

But if you look at the period from 2016-21, Russia continued to be by far the largest supplier of weapons to India, accounting for twice as much as the next biggest supplier, France.