Damage to Ukraine infrastructure reaches $60bn- World Bank
Updates from BBC correspondents: Yogita Limaye, Mark Lowen, Joe Inwood, Joel Gunter and Anna Foster in Kyiv, Jonathan Beale in Donbas, Catherine Byaruhanga in Zaporizhzhia, Toby Luckhurst and Dan Johnson in Lviv and Caroline Davies in Odessa
Physical damage to Ukraine's buildings and infrastructure from Russia's invasion has reached roughly $60bn, said World Bank President David Malpass
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told a meeting of the World Bank and IMF that Ukraine now needs about $7bn (£5.4bn) per month in assistance
Ukraine says that Russia rejected a request for a ceasefire over the Orthodox Easter holiday
Mariupol's city council released aerial images that appear to show that Russian forces are burying local in nearby mass graves. The BBC hasn't independently verified the claim, and Russia hasn't spoken publicly on the issue
Biden announced another $800m (£610m) military aid package for Ukraine, which will include heavy artillery weapons, dozens of howitzers, ammunition and tactical drones
Britain training Ukraine soldiers in the UK - PM Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed that Ukrainian troops are in the UK being trained on how to use the armoured vehicles Britain is supplying to repel Russian forces.
“I can say that we are currently training Ukrainians in Poland in the use of anti-aircraft defence, and actually in the UK in the use of armoured vehicles,” he told journalists travelling with him on his visit to India.
Johnson's press secretary said “a couple of dozen” Ukrainian soldiers were currently in the UK for training.
The Ukrainian troops began training with vehicles donated by Britain this month, a spokesman for Johnson said.
Britain is providing Ukraine with 120 armoured patrol vehicles, including the Mastiff, which can be used as a reconnaissance or patrol vehicle. The soldiers will also be shown how to use the Samaritan ambulance, and Sultan and Samson armoured reconnaissance vehicles.
The spokesman said Britain and its allies were providing Ukrainian soldiers with new types of equipment that they may not have used before.
"It is only sensible that they get requisite training to make best use of it," the spokesman said. "We are always conscious of anything perceived to be escalatory but clearly what is escalatory is the actions of Putin’s regime."
The latest headlines
As Ukraine enters the early hours of Friday morning, here's what you need to know to bring you up to speed:
World Bank estimates $60 billion damage to Ukraine's infrastructure
The World Bank has said that an early estimate shows physical damage to Ukraine's buildings and infrastructure from the war had reached roughly $60 billion.
The estimate does not include growing economic costs of the war. The amount will continue to rise as the war goes on, World Bank President David Malpass said at a conference on Thursday.
In his virtual address to the conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said that the country needed an estimated $7 billion per month to make up for its economic losses now and "hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild all this later."
Zelensky asked countries that have imposed sanctions and freezes on Russian assets to use that money to help rebuild Ukraine after the war and to pay for losses suffered by other countries.
Organisation of American States suspends Russia
The Organisation of American States (OAS), the world's oldest forum for regional diplomacy, has suspended Russia's participation as a permanent observer state in the institution until it "ends its hostilities".
The multilateral body brings together the 35 independent nations in the Americas on issues of democracy, human rights, security, and development, including a focus on election monitoring.
Founded in 1948, it also granted permanent observer status to 72 countries.
Russia's removal from the group comes as its invading forces step up their operations in eastern Ukraine, and amid allegations of war crimes in other parts of the country.
"We do not stand on the sidelines in the face of the Russian government’s violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement on Thursday.
"Our Hemisphere stands with Ukraine."
Lives in Mariupol are in Putin's hands - city's mayor
In an interview with Reuters news agency, Mariupol's mayor Vadym Boychenko said the lives of people stuck in the shattered city are in Vladimir Putin's hands.
Boychenko expressed his frustration at the rate of the evacuation from Mariupol since the beginning of the war.
He said that Russia has "undermined this evacuation", which they started in "the first days of March".
"They asked us to give them a map of where the evacuation will start from - we gave them the map.
"(They asked) how many buses do you have? We gave the number of buses.
"And they destroyed and demolished all of those places, the destroyed our buses."
Boychenko said that there are still 100,000 people stuck in the city and the soldiers in the Azovstal steel plant are not going to surrender.
He added: "It's important to understand that the lives that are still there, they are in the hands of just one person - Vladimir Putin."