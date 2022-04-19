As Russia opens up its offensive on the eastern front in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin is "not in the business of compromise”, according to Fiona Hill, a former Russia adviser at the White House.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, she said Putin wants to see "what he can achieve on the ground before he’s ever going to be in any kind of mood to have a serious negotiation".

She said the chances of any kind of success or breakthrough are pretty slim right now unless the military operation is blunted and they feel that they can’t push any farther forward.

“Vladimir Putin and the people around him genuinely think that we’re trying to emasculate him or to disrespect him when the US and other delegations show up with women," she added.

"This is a misogynistic, sexist set-up in and around the Kremlin. Yes, there are women there but they’re not in the most prominent positions.”