This is the deciding round of the French presidential election.

Macron won the first round with 27.85% of the vote and Le Pen was the runner-up with 23.15%. As none of the 12 candidates won more than half the vote, those two qualified for today’s run-off.

Around 47.8m French citizens are eligible to vote for their chosen candidate, and whoever wins an absolute majority of votes cast will be elected. One of the big issues of today’s vote is how many people either stay at home or cast blank ballots - either way they won’t count.

