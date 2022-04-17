Live
Russia bombards cities across Ukraine
viewing this page
Updates from BBC correspondents: Yogita Limaye, Mark Lowen, Clive Myrie and Anna Foster in Kyiv, Joel Gunter and Jonathan Beale in Donbas, Tom Bateman in Dnipro, Dan Johnson and Toby Luckhurst in Lviv
Live Reporting
Edited by David Molloy
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
-
Russian forces shelled buildings in central Kharkiv, killing five people and injuring 13, local health officials said. The north-eastern city, near the Russian border, has been heavily damaged by previous Russian attacks
-
The BBC's Joe Inwood in Dnipro says air raid sirens are now "near constant" across eastern Ukraine, from Kharkiv to places like Zolote, a village on the frontlines of the Donbas region
-
The southern city of Mykolaiv and nearby areas came under heavy Russian rocket fire, its governor Vitaliy Kim told the BBC. Ukrainian forces there have blocked Russian attempts to advance on the port city of Odesa
-
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shymhal says the devastated port city of Mariupol "has not fallen" and remaining Ukrainian forces there will "fight to the end". Russia had delivered an ultimatum for local fighters to surrender and have their lives spared - which was ignored.
-
Another Russian general has been killed in combat - deputy commander of the 8th Army Maj Gen Vladimir Frolov. In late March Western officials said Russia had lost seven generals in the war so far. Russia has not confirmed that figure
-
Some 40 Russian sailors are said to have died, and dozens of others have been wounded and missing, after the Moskva warship was sunk by Ukrainian missiles. Russia's defence ministry has so far given no word of casualties
For the first time, more people entered Ukraine from Poland than left
Dan Johnson
reporting from Lviv
For the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine, more people have come into the country from Poland than have left.
Increasing numbers have been returning - either to visit relatives or go back to their homes.
Figures from the Polish border service show 22,000 people crossed into Ukraine on Saturday, as 19,200 left.
Some are coming back to see family, maybe just for a few days, and staying close to the border before returning.
Others are heading home and say they’ll stay, despite the warnings of officials like Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko who said it’s not yet safe to move back to the city.
According to the United Nations, millions of people have fled Ukraine since the start of the war - but more than 650,000 have now crossed the other way from Poland.
What's been happening in Ukraine?
Welcome to our continuing live coverage of events in Ukraine as Europe enters the early hours of Monday morning.
Here's a round-up of the latest developments: