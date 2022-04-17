Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images A woman holding flowers gets off a train arriving from Poland in Kyiv Image caption: A woman holding flowers gets off a train arriving from Poland in Kyiv

For the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine, more people have come into the country from Poland than have left.

Increasing numbers have been returning - either to visit relatives or go back to their homes.

Figures from the Polish border service show 22,000 people crossed into Ukraine on Saturday, as 19,200 left.

Some are coming back to see family, maybe just for a few days, and staying close to the border before returning.

Others are heading home and say they’ll stay, despite the warnings of officials like Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko who said it’s not yet safe to move back to the city.

According to the United Nations, millions of people have fled Ukraine since the start of the war - but more than 650,000 have now crossed the other way from Poland.