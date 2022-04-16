CNN Copyright: CNN

The world should be prepared for the possibility that Russia will target Ukraine with a nuclear strike, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.

Zelensky was asked in a CNN interview about whether he was worried about recent comments by the CIA's director, who said on Thursday that Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons in its invasion.

"Not only me - all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried because it can be not real information, but it can be the truth," Zelensky said, briefly switching to English for emphasis.

"We should think not be afraid, not be afraid but be ready," he continued. "But that is not a question for Ukraine - not only for Ukraine - but for all the world, I think."

He was also asked about the sinking of Russia's prized warship, the Moskva, but was cagey about reports that it was hit by two Ukrainian missiles.

"We know that it does not exist anymore. For us, it is a strong weapon against our country, so its sinking is not a tragedy for us.

"The less weapons the Russian Federation that has attacked our country has, the better for us."