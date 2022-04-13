EPA Copyright: EPA The Moskva is the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet Image caption: The Moskva is the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet

More on Russia's Moskva missile cruiser, which Moscow says has been badly damaged by a fire.

Ukraine earlier claimed the warship was hit by Ukraine-made Neptune missiles.

Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian rescuers were unable to reach the vessel, which could have had as many as 510 crew members on board.

"It has been confirmed that the missile cruiser Moskva today went exactly where it was sent by our border guards on Snake Island!" Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko wrote in his Telegram post.

He was referring to an incident that reportedly happened on the first day of the Russian invasion on 24 February.

The Moskva cruiser back then approached Ukraine's Snake Island, a rocky outcrop in the Black Sea, demanding that a small border guard garrison immediately surrender.

But the border guards refused to do so, with one of them telling the warship: "Go to hell!"

Ukrainian officials initially said all the border guards died - but later reports suggested they were taken prisoner to Russia-annexed Crimea.

The incident has since become a famous war meme in Ukraine.