'Crucial' period for Ukraine as Russia pivots east
Updates from BBC correspondents: Yogita Limaye, Mark Lowen, Joel Gunter and Anna Foster in Kyiv, Jonathan Beale in Donbas, Tom Bateman in Dnipro, Catherine Byaruhanga in Odesa, Dan Johnson and Toby Luckhurst in Lviv
Edited by Jude Sheerin
All times stated are UK
Zelensky: Russians 'left mines everywhere'
Russia is finding itself increasingly shunned by the international community, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky says in his nightly Facebook address, adding that the "invasion makes [Russia] more and more toxic every day".
He goes on to warn that "tens if not hundreds of thousands" of dangerous munitions have been left behind by Russia in their withdrawal.
"The occupiers left mines everywhere. In the houses they seized. Just on the streets, in the fields. They mined people's property, mined cars, doors," he says.
He warned of reports that Russia may be planning to deploy chemical weapons in Ukraine, adding that they are taking those concerns "as seriously as possible" and calling on Ukrainians to fortify their resolve.
"The key task both today and every day at this time is concrete defensive measures," he tells Ukrainian citizens.
"A concrete increase in our ability to repel any attacks by Russian troops. I am dealing with this issue almost around the clock."
He says that Ukraine's troops are "braver" than Russia's forces, and "are beating the occupiers with wisdom and well-thought-out tactics".
But he says Ukraine is still reliant on its international partners for weapons, and does not have the equipment it needs "in particular, to unblock Mariupol".
Could Sweden and Finland join Nato?
The Nato military alliance could soon expand, with both Finland and Sweden expected to apply for membership.
US officials expect both Nordic nations to go for membership as early as June.
If they joined it would take the Nato alliance to 32 members.
US defence officials have said Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has been a "massive strategic blunder" that's likely to spur Nato enlargement.
Find out more about Nato here.