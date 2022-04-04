Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

More from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been addressing the Ukrainian people from his office in Kyiv.

Zelensky accused Russian forces of killing and torturing more than 300 civilians in the formerly occupied city of Bucha, where evidence of alleged Russian war crimes have been discovered.

The BBC cannot independently verify this claim.

"We have just begun an investigation into all that the occupiers have done," Zelensky said.

"At present, there is information about more than three hundred people killed and tortured in Bucha alone. It is likely that the list of victims will be much larger when the whole city is checked. And this is only one city."

"There is already information that the number of victims of the occupiers may be even higher in Borodyanka and some other liberated cities," he went on.

"In many villages of the liberated districts of the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the occupiers did things that the locals had not seen even during the Nazi occupation 80 years ago. The occupiers will definitely bear responsibility for this."