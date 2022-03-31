Live
Putin is in a cage he built himself, says UK
Updates from BBC correspondents: Lyse Doucet, Jeremy Bowen and Orla Guerin in Kyiv, Jonathan Beale in Odesa, Wyre Davies in Zaporizhzhia, Jonah Fisher, Hugo Bachega and Lucy Williamson in Lviv
After weeks of threats to cut off Western nations from its natural gas supplies, Moscow warned "unfriendly" foreign countries to start paying for gas in roubles or it will halt their contracts
-
Ukraine's state nuclear operatorsays many Russian troopsoccupying the former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl have left
-
Western officials claim Russia is not retreating as it has indicated, but is "trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce"
-
The Red Cross says the evacuation of thousands of civilians from the besieged south-eastern city of Mariupol has been delayed until Friday
-
The head of French military intelligence, Gen Eric Vidaud, has reportedly lost his job after failing to predict Russia's war in Ukraine
Pictures: Surviving in bombed out Mariupol
There are hopes that evacuation buses will finally reach the besieged port city of Mariupol on Friday, and rescue some of at least 100,000 residents stranded there.
Without water, power or heating, temperatures sometimes below zero, and food and medicine running out, those remaining have been largely living in basements and cooking what food they have on open fires.
Photos from the city tell a story of survival amidst the rubble, where even graves have had to be improvised.
Russian forces building up near Mariupol, says Zelensky
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says the situation in the south and the Donbas region remains extremely difficult.
In a video address tonight, he reiterated that Russia was building up forces near the besieged city of Mariupol.
"There will be battles ahead. We still need to go down a very difficult path to get everything we want," he said.
Russia said earlier a humanitarian corridor would be opened on Friday to allow civilians out of the south eastern port city of Mariupol.
West playing to Putin's paranoia, ex-CIA officer says
An ex-CIA intelligence expert says that US and UK intelligence officials "seem to have a good understanding of the plans and intentions of the Kremlin".
Speaking to BBC World News' Laura Trevelyan, John Sipher said the two countries were probably playing to Vladimir Putin's paranoia and creating friction in his inner circle.
Both countries have claimed in recent days that Putin is increasingly isolated and receiving poor information from military advisers.
Putin's in a cage he built himself, says UK defence minister
Russia is now a "lesser country" as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, says UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
Speaking to Sky News, he added: "President Putin is not the force he used to be. He is now a man in a cage he built himself.
"His army is exhausted, he has suffered significant losses.
"The reputation of this great army of Russia has been trashed.
"He has not only got to live with the consequences of what he is doing to Ukraine, but he has also got to live with the consequences of what he has done to his own army."
Wallace says Russian forces appear to be regrouping and shifting their focus towards the south and east of Ukraine.
"We have seen it before. It always gets worse. It goes for more civilian attacks, more civilian areas."
He adds that international allies have agreed to supply more military equipment and "lethal aid" to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles and long-range artillery and ammunition.
Russian economy to shrink by 10% - forecast
Russia's economy is set to shrink by 10% this year and Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) by as much as 20% as the conflict results in "the greatest supply shock" for 50 years, according to a forecast by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Thursday.
Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, the London-based bank had forecast Ukraine's GDP would expand by 3.5% this year and the Russian economy would grow by 3%.
The bank says its latest forecasts "assume that a ceasefire is brokered within a couple of months, followed soon after by the start of a major reconstruction effort in Ukraine."
Were this to play out, Ukraine's GDP should rebound by 23% next year, while sanctions-hit Russia would be set for zero growth.
Meanwhile, the lender says the global economy faces "the greatest supply shock since at least the early 1970s".
"Russia and Ukraine supply a disproportionately high share of commodities, including wheat, corn, fertiliser, titanium, and nickel."
The bank predicts higher prices for such commodities will have a "profound impact" on global economies, hitting lower-income nations particularly hard.
Spain takes in 30,000 refugees and number could double
While the majority of refugees from the war in Ukraine have fled to Eastern Europe, many have travelled much farther, often to join family.
On the other side of the continent, Spain has officially registered almost 30,000 refugees who’ve fled the fighting.
That’s according to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who says the number could more than double in the coming days.
Latest UN figures show more than four million people have left Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on 24 February – the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two.
Always a chance of revolution in Russia, ex-foreign minister says
A former Russian foreign minister told the BBC that President Vladimir Putin "miscalculated everything" in his war on Ukraine.
Speaking to the Global Questions programme, Andrei Kozyrev criticised Putin’s track record in office, saying Russia has been “declining” because it is too dependent on exports of raw materials.
Asked about the possibility of a revolution in the country, Kozyrev - who served under Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s - said there is “always a chance”.
He explained that there is a precedent for such turbulence.
“I lived for 40 years in the Soviet Union and all of a sudden, over just a year or two, it collapsed."
“Russia continues to be unpredictable, unfortunately.”
Pentagon unsure if Russian convoy into Kyiv 'still exists'
The Pentagon says it does not know if Russia's convoy of military vehicles, which once stretched some 40 miles outside Kyiv "still exists at this point".
"It's been now so long," said spokesman John Kirby. "They never really accomplished their mission."
The stalled convoy was never re-supplied, he noted, and was making little effort to advance on the capital even before Moscow announced its plans to reposition troops.
“We don't think that they properly planned for logistics and sustainment of a force that size in the field under combat conditions,” Kirby said.
“It's also a function of Ukrainian resistance and agility and frankly, just battlefield smarts,” he added.
What's happened today?
Let's take a look at some of the major developments on Thursday:
