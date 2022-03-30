Live
Russia trying to mislead with withdrawal pledge - Ukraine
Updates from BBC correspondents: Tom Bateman in Istanbul, Jeremy Bowen, Orla Guerin and Lyse Doucet in Kyiv, Jonathan Beale in Odesa, Wyre Davies in Zaporizhzhia, and Jonah Fisher, Hugo Bachega and Lucy Williamson in Lviv
Edited by Aparna Alluri
Analysis
There are some signs of optimism from peace talks held in Istanbul, after Russia said it would "drastically reduce combat operations" in two key areas "to boost mutual trust"
But Ukrainian and US officials are sceptical, and warn that Russia still poses a military threat to Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine
The general staff of the Ukrainian military said Russia's promise to curtail military operations around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv is "probably a rotation of individual units and aims to
mislead"
Experts have expressed varying opinions about whether the talks can succeed, with some noting that they don't address the underlying causes of the conflict
Even as the talks progressed, fighting continued to rage on in Ukraine. A Russian strike on a government office in Mykolaiv has killed at least 12 people
The Pentagon says US soldiers are "liaising" with Ukrainian troops in Poland, but not training them
US and Ukrainian officials say that Russia is continuing to reposition forces away from Kyiv, probably as part of an effort to refocus on the separatist breakaway regions in the east
Despite this, heavy shelling has been reported on the outskirts of the capital
US astronaut and Russian cosmonaut head home together
An astronaut from the US and two cosmonauts from Russia will return to earth together despite rising tensions between the two countries over Ukraine.
A Russian Soyuz capsule carrying Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei and cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov is expected to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) at 0645 GMT and land in Kazakhstan four hours later.
The joint trip home comes amid rising uncertainty about the fate of US-Russian cooperation in space.
On 25 February - the day after Russia invaded Ukraine - Dmitry Rogozin, the director-general of Russia's space agency, accused the US of trying to "destroy" cooperation at the ISS.
"If you block cooperation with us, then who is going to save the ISS from an uncontrolled descent from orbit and then falling onto the territory of the United States or Europe?" he said.
Nasa, however, said that it would continue to work with all its international partners - including Russia - and that export sanctions continue to allow it to work with Russia.
Pull back pledge designed to mislead - Ukraine's military
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces says the Russian withdrawal pledge is designed to mislead.
In a daily operational update posted to Facebook, the general staff said Russian units were continuing to move away from both Kyiv and Chernihiv. Russia has already said it will now focus on operations in the eastern Donbas region.
Ukraine's military believes the withdrawals "are probably a rotation of individual units" aimed at misleading Ukraine's military leadership and creating a "misconception" about the meaning of their deployment.
The update echoes statements made by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, who said the threat to Kyiv remained despite Russian troop movements away from the city.
Additionally, the update noted that the enemy continued to "fire and storm" near Donetsk, in the east.
The key word - scepticism
Tom Bateman
in Istanbul, Turkey
Many are sceptical about what Russia's announcement about reducing military operations actually means; whether it's a pledge to pull back or merely an acceptance it has already failed in those areas and will instead turn its full force further east.
Western countries, therefore, are saying they will judge Russia by its actions and not its words.
This is far from a ceasefire or the end of the conflict, but Ukraine says the talks will go on.
It wants to bring in other countries as part of proposals for "security guarantees", while Moscow called the talks "constructive".
What happens on the ground will remain critical.
In peace talks:
On the ground: