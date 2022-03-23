British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Thursday that the UK will provide Ukraine with about 6,000 extra missiles.

At the Nato and G7 leaders' meetings in Brussels, Johnson will also unveil £25m ($33m) of funding to help pay Ukrainian soldiers and pilots.

The UK government will also provide £4.1m for the BBC World Service to help support its Ukrainian and Russian language services in the region.

"The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight," Johnson said.

"One month into this crisis, the international community faces a choice. We can keep the flame of freedom alive in Ukraine, or risk it being snuffed out across Europe and the world."

Britain said the new package will come on top of around 4,000 missiles already provided by the UK to Ukrainian forces.

The latest funding is in addition to £400m already committed in humanitarian and economic aid, said UK officials.