“We don’t want to create a European army,” the EU’s foreign affairs chief has said.

Josep Borrell was speaking after foreign and defence ministers approved a document known as the Strategic Compass .

It includes plans to develop “EU Rapid Deployment Capacity” that could allow the bloc to “swiftly deploy up to 5,000 troops” for different types of crises.

“We’ll conduct live exercises together,” he said, which has never happened before.

Borrell emphasised member states have, and will still have, their own armies but said countries must work more closely together.

He added Nato was still "the cornerstone of the territorial defence of Europe”.