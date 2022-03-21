Live
Ukraine refuses to surrender as fighting intensifies
Updates from BBC correspondents in Ukraine: Jeremy Bowen, Orla Guerin, Lyse Doucet and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Andrew Harding in Odesa, Wyre Davies in Dnipro, Quentin Sommerville in Kharkiv, and Jonah Fisher and Hugo Bachega in Lviv
Edited by Jude Sheerin
No EU army, says foreign affairs chief
Jessica Parker
BBC News, Brussels
“We don’t want to create a European army,” the EU’s foreign affairs chief has said.
Josep Borrell was speaking after foreign and defence ministers approved a document known as the Strategic Compass.
It includes plans to develop “EU Rapid Deployment Capacity” that could allow the bloc to “swiftly deploy up to 5,000 troops” for different types of crises.
“We’ll conduct live exercises together,” he said, which has never happened before.
Borrell emphasised member states have, and will still have, their own armies but said countries must work more closely together.
He added Nato was still "the cornerstone of the territorial defence of Europe”.
White House warns of possible Russian cyber-attacks
Gordon Corera
Security correspondent, BBC News
The White House has issued a fresh warning to US businesses of possible cyber-attacks from Russia.
In a statement, President Biden said his administration was reiterating previous warnings "based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks".
The White House said it was a "critical" moment to boost defences.
This is the latest in a series of warnings about possible fall-out in cyberspace from the conflict.
In particular, there have been concerns that Russia might retaliate for sanctions by hitting back at the US and Western economies through cyber-attacks.
But so far these attacks have not materialised.
But this latest warning does suggest US intelligence has seen some indications of Russian activity on computer networks that could be the prelude for some kind of attack – however, they acknowledge that this does not mean that such an attack will definitely take place.
The public warning may be designed to act as a deterrent.
US and UK cyber officials have both been briefing executives of major organisations over a period of months, especially those within critical infrastructure, to warn them of the risks and encourage them to ensure they have the best possible defences in place.