EPA Copyright: EPA Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov Image caption: Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov

No peace on Earth, but Russia and the US are working together just fine in the close confines of the International Space Station.

Three Russian cosmonauts - commander Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov - docked safely on Friday for a six-and-a-half-month mission.

The ISS is a 23-year collaboration between the US, Russia and other countries.

The trio was warmly welcomed aboard by a crew that comprises four Americans, two other Russians and one German.

It comes just days after US astronaut Mark Vande Hei - who logged a Nasa record-breaking 355 days in orbit - left the ISS aboard a Russian capsule landing in Kazakhstan.