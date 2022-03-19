Live
Gun battles as Russian troops reach Mariupol city centre
Updates from BBC correspondents in Ukraine: Jeremy Bowen, Orla Guerin, Lyse Doucet and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Andrew Harding in Odesa, Wyre Davies in Dnipro, Quentin Sommerville in Kharkiv and Jonah Fisher and Hugo Bachega in Lviv
In space, Russia and the US are still working together
No peace on Earth, but Russia and the US are working together just fine in the close confines of the International Space Station.
Three Russian cosmonauts - commander Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov - docked safely on Friday for a six-and-a-half-month mission.
The ISS is a 23-year collaboration between the US, Russia and other countries.
The trio was warmly welcomed aboard by a crew that comprises four Americans, two other Russians and one German.
It comes just days after US astronaut Mark Vande Hei - who logged a Nasa record-breaking 355 days in orbit - left the ISS aboard a Russian capsule landing in Kazakhstan.
'Strict police regime' in occupied areas - US think tank
Friday's daily intelligence assessment by the Institute for the Study of War - a US think tank - offers some interesting insights into how Russia is trying to stamp its authority on territory it has captured in Ukraine.
The analysis draws largely on reports from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to ISW, the invading forces may be attempting to establish "a strict administrative and police regime" in several areas, while also distributing food to civilians in order to maintain a positive image.
It adds that Russia continues to detain pro-Ukrainian civil servants, activists and others.
Those repressive measures come as Russia has "significantly exhausted its human resources" and is taking "extreme measures in matters of staffing", even allegedly dismissing a general for his performance.
Meanwhile, the think tank finds that Ukrainian forces have launched a successful counterattack near the encircled southern city of Mykolaiv, and halted the Russian advance into Kharkiv.
Bosch under scrutiny as it pulls out of Russia
Europe's leading car-parts maker Bosch is halting production at its Russian factories.
Blaming supply chain issues and disrupted deliveries, the German giant admitted it may have to end its operations in the country for good.
But the pullout comes amid claims by Ukraine that it discovered "one of the main components that power" Russian infantry vehicles is supplied by Bosch.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told German media that Bosch has been supplying these components to the Russian military "for years".
An investigation is now said to be underway in Germany to find out whether the use of Bosch parts by the Russian military violates sanctions imposed on Moscow by the European Union.
The company says it had launched its own inquiry into the matter and is taking the allegations "very seriously".
Separately on Friday, US oil field services giant Halliburton suspended all future business with Russia.
Will Johnson join EU leaders for talks?
Jessica Parker
BBC News, Brussels
A senior EU official has told the BBC they “wouldn’t bet money” on Boris Johnson being invited to next week’s European Council.
The UK Prime Minister is expected to be in Brussels at that time, on Thursday, for the extraordinary Nato meeting.
US President Joe Bidenisdue to attend the EU leaders’ summit – “We have to make sure that goes well,” says the official.
On Johnson’s attendance, the official said they wouldn’t “exclude anything”, but there would have to be a “really good reason” to invite him.
It was also stressed any lack of invitation shouldn’t be regarded as a particular snub, given various leaders will be in town for Nato but won’t necessarily attend the council.
EU sources say European Council president Charles Michel and Johnson are scheduled to speak on Monday afternoon.
But on Friday Downing Street said it didn’t believe a call had been confirmed – and any invitation to the EU summit was a “matter for the council”.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss recently attended a meeting of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council.
What's the situation in Mariupol?
Residents of besieged Mariupol remain on the brink as Russian forces continue to push into the southern port city.
The mayor confirmed to the BBC earlier that gun battles had reached the centre of the city.
Up to 400,000 people have been trapped in Mariupol for over two weeks, though Ukrainian officials say nearly 5,000 managed to escape on Friday.
The city has been under a bombardment that has cut electricity, heating and water supply.
Ukrainian officials said late on Friday that Mariupol had lost its access to the Sea of Azov.
Rescuers are still digging through the rubble of the city's theatre, which was bombed on Wednesday.
According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, its basement may have been sheltering as many as 1,300 people at the time.
More than 80% of the city's residential buildings are said to be either damaged or destroyed.