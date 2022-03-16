Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Russia, when it was part of the Soviet Union, controlled a massive biological weapons programme Image caption: Russia, when it was part of the Soviet Union, controlled a massive biological weapons programme

The US says it has warned Russia of "consequences and implications of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine".

Joe Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke over the phone on Wednesday with the secretary of the Russian Security Council, General Nikolay Patrushev.

The White House said it had requested the call, its highest-level diplomatic engagement with Moscow since a February call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Both countries have accused the other of housing and preparing to use biological weapons inside Ukraine.

General Patrushev is one of three Putin loyalists who have served with him since the 1970s.

Here's more on the general and other members of Putin's inner circle.