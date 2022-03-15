Live
Russia's advances remain stalled: US official
Updates from BBC correspondents in Ukraine: Jeremy Bowen, Orla Guerin, Lyse Doucet and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Sarah Rainsford in Dnipro, Andrew Harding in Odesa and Yalda Hakim and Hugo Bachega in Lviv
BreakingLarge explosions reported in Kyiv
It's just past 05:30 local time in Kyiv, and journalists on the ground in the capital are again reporting hearing large blasts.
Pre-dawn hits from the Russian side have become a common feature of this war so far.
Russian man fined for 'discrediting armed forces'
A court in the Russian Far East region has fined a local resident 80,000 rubles ($666; £512) for using social media to call for an anti-war rally, BBC Russian reports.
The court in Vladivostock charged the man with discrediting the armed forces.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Primorye, the man was taken into custody and admitted his guilt.
Russia has toughened its censorship laws since the war in Ukraine began on 24 February.
Despite the new laws, thousands of Russians have reportedly been arrested at anti-war rallies across the country.
