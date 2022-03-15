An aeriel view shows a military vehicle on fire next to a building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Maripuol, Ukraine as uploaded on 13 March 2022
Russia's advances remain stalled: US official

Updates from BBC correspondents in Ukraine: Jeremy Bowen, Orla Guerin, Lyse Doucet and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Sarah Rainsford in Dnipro, Andrew Harding in Odesa and Yalda Hakim and Hugo Bachega in Lviv

Edited by Yvette Tan

All times stated are UK

  2. Russian man fined for 'discrediting armed forces'

    A court in the Russian Far East region has fined a local resident 80,000 rubles ($666; £512) for using social media to call for an anti-war rally, BBC Russian reports.

    The court in Vladivostock charged the man with discrediting the armed forces.

    According to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Primorye, the man was taken into custody and admitted his guilt.

    Russia has toughened its censorship laws since the war in Ukraine began on 24 February.

    Despite the new laws, thousands of Russians have reportedly been arrested at anti-war rallies across the country.

  3. A look at the latest developments

    If you're just joining us, here's some of the latest developments from Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

    • Nearly all of the Russian military offensives remain stalled after making little progress over the weekend, says a senior US defence official
    • Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will continue on Tuesday, according to Ukraine's president
    • An anti-war protester has disrupted the evening news on one of Russia's main TV channels. She is reported to have been arrested
    • The US warned China there would be consequences if Beijing helped Russia
    • The UK is set to announce new sanctions on more than 100 individuals with links to Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime on Tuesday
    Map showing how far Russian troops have advanced in Ukraine
