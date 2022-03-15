A court in the Russian Far East region has fined a local resident 80,000 rubles ($666; £512) for using social media to call for an anti-war rally, BBC Russian reports.

The court in Vladivostock charged the man with discrediting the armed forces.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Primorye, the man was taken into custody and admitted his guilt.

Russia has toughened its censorship laws since the war in Ukraine began on 24 February.

Despite the new laws, thousands of Russians have reportedly been arrested at anti-war rallies across the country.