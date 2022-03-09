Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

In his nightly video address , Zelensky called on European citizens to do more to pressure their governments to intervene in Ukraine.

"Europeans! You won’t be able to say that you didn't see what happened to Ukrainians, what happened to Mariupol residents. You saw. You know," he says.

He calls for the West to increase sanctions on Russia, and to "put pressure" on Moscow to force it to negotiate and end the war.

"We have not done and never would have done anything similar to this war crime to any of the cities of the Donetsk, Luhansk or any other region," he says, referring to eastern breakway regions of Ukraine.

"To any of the cities on earth."

He added that the evacuation of civilians was continuing, with 35,000 people rescued so far. Wednesday's evacuees were departing from Sumy, Kyiv and Enerhodar.