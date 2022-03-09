Live
Fury after Ukraine children's hospital bombed
Updates from BBC correspondents in Ukraine and the region: Jeremy Bowen, Orla Guerin, Lyse Doucet and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Sarah Rainsford in Poltava, and Fergal Keane and Joel Gunter in Lviv
IMF approves $1.4bn for Ukraine
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved $1.4bn (£1.1bn) in emergency funding for Ukraine to meet "urgent balance of payment needs".
The Fund's executive board said Ukrainian authorities would work with the IMF "to design an appropriate economic programme aimed at rehabilitation and growth, when conditions permit".
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva added: "Once the war is over and a proper damage assessment can be performed, additional large support is likely to be needed to support reconstruction efforts."
Zelensky: 'Europeans! You saw. You know'
In his nightly video address, Zelensky called on European citizens to do more to pressure their governments to intervene in Ukraine.
"Europeans! You won’t be able to say that you didn't see what happened to Ukrainians, what happened to Mariupol residents. You saw. You know," he says.
He calls for the West to increase sanctions on Russia, and to "put pressure" on Moscow to force it to negotiate and end the war.
"We have not done and never would have done anything similar to this war crime to any of the cities of the Donetsk, Luhansk or any other region," he says, referring to eastern breakway regions of Ukraine.
"To any of the cities on earth."
He added that the evacuation of civilians was continuing, with 35,000 people rescued so far. Wednesday's evacuees were departing from Sumy, Kyiv and Enerhodar.
White House: Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine
Russia could possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine or create a "false flag" operation that uses them, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said.
Writing on Twitter, Psaki criticised Russia for spreading "false claims" that the US is developing chemical weapons in Ukraine.
She said Russia could possibly be laying the groundwork for the use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, though she did not provide any evidence.
"Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them," she says.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian defence ministry said Ukrainian forces had transported about 80 tons of ammonia to Zolochiv, Kharkiv.
On Tuesday, Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told a congressional hearing in Washington the US was helping Ukrainian authorities protect biological research facilities in the country from potentially being seized by the Russians.
Ukraine launches website to track Russian 'crimes'
Hours after accusing Moscow of an "atrocity" by bombing a maternity and children's hospital in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine's president has launched a website to track alleged "crimes and human rights violations" committed by Russia in Ukraine.
The site, https://humanrights.gov.ua/, will "collect and process information on human rights violations by the Russian Federation" during the war,says the head of President Zelensky's office, Andriy Yermak.
The site asks people to fill out a form with the "the fact of human rights violations by the aggressor" and attach pictures or videos.
"The collected facts will be used as evidence for the defence and representation of Ukraine" in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Yermak says.
The ICJ, the UN's top court, said on Monday it would decide “as soon as possible” on a Ukrainian demand for an emergency order that Russia halt hostilities immediately.
Seperately,the International Criminal Court (ICC) is investigatingpossible war crimes committed by Russia during the conflict.
Zelensky: Maternity hospital bombing 'evil'
More from Zelensky's address about the Russian air strike that hit a maternity and children's hospital in the city of Mariupol, injuring at least 17 people.
"What kind of country is this - the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals and maternity hospitals and destroys them?" President Zelensky asks in his latest video address from Kyiv.
"Did someone in the maternity hospital abuse Russian-speakers? What was that? Was it the 'denazification' of the hospital?" he continues.
"It is beyond atrocities already. Everything that the invaders are doing to Mariupol is beyond atrocities already," says Zelensky.
"Today, we must be united in condemning this war crime of Russia, which reflects all the evil that the invaders brought to our land."
He goes on to call the attack on the maternity hospital "final proof... that the genocide of Ukrainians is taking place."
