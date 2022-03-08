Live
UN calls for civilians to be given safe passage
Updates from BBC correspondents in Ukraine and the region: Jeremy Bowen, Orla Guerin, Lyse Doucet and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Sarah Rainsford in Dnipro, and Fergal Keane and Joel Gunter in Lviv
The UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, has called on Ukraine and Russia to ensure safe passage for civilians fleeing fighting
Russian shelling is still preventing the evacuation of civilians from besieged cities such as Kyiv, Mariupol, Sumy and Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Russian state media said they were ready to re-open humanitarian corridors on Tuesday morning
Ukraine had earlier rejected a Russian proposal to allow civilians to escape after it emerged many of the routes would only lead to Russia or its ally Belarus
A third round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks ends with little agreement - a fourth round will take place on Tuesday
Ukraine and Russian foreign ministers are also due to meet later this Thursday in Turkey
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
On Monday, Russia warned it might close off its main gas pipeline to Germany if the West went ahead and banned Russian oil.
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said such a move would lead to "catastophic consquences" for global supply and lead to the oil price doubling to $300 a barrel.
The US has been exploring a potential ban with allies as a way of punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. But Germany and the Netherlands rejected the plan on Monday.
The EU gets about 40% of its gas and 30% of its oil from Russia, and has no easy substitutes if supplies are disrupted.
Mr Novok said Russia has every right to retaliate, and pointed to Germany's decision last month to block certification for the second Nord Stream pipeline between the two countries.
Russian advance has slowed significantly - Ukraine
Ukraine's military has just given its latest update on the Russian invasion, saying that "the enemy is continuing an offensive operation, but the pace of advance of its troops has slowed significantly".
On Day 13 of the Russian assault, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said that - as of 06:00 local time (04:00 GMT) on 8 March - Ukrainian troops were continuing to defend in the southern, eastern and northern sectors. The capital Kyiv as well as the northern city of Chernihiv were still in Ukrainian hands.
It added that the country's air defences were successfully repulsing missile and air strikes.
"The occupiers are demoralised, and are increasingly resorting to looting and violating the rules of international humanitarian law on military conflict."
The Ukrainian military also claimed that Russia was now resorting to psychological warfare, saying that groups of Russian forces were created to "conduct propaganda work" in occupied territories to influence local residents.
The BBC cannot independently verify many of these claims.
Japan slaps more sanctions on Russian officials
Japan unveiled a third round of sanctions against Russia and Belarus in connection with the situation in Ukraine, according to its Ministry of Finance.
This latest package sees personal sanctions being placed against another 20 Russians - some of whom include deputy chiefs of staff for President Vladamir Putin's administration, deputy chairmen of the state parliament, the head of the Chechen Republic and executives of companies with close ties to the government such as Volga Group, Transneft and Wagner.
Twelve Belarusian citizens were also targeted, along with two more Russian and 12 Belarusian organizations.
Japan also imposed a ban on the export of oil refining equipment to Russia and general-purpose items bound for Belarus that could be used by its military, said the Japanese foreign ministry.
Children reported dead in assault on Sumy suburb
We earlier reported that children are among the victims from aerial attacks on the city of Sumy and its surrounding suburbs late on Monday, according to a local Ukrainian military official.
Dmytro Zhyvytsky, who leads the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said in a video posted on Facebook that after 23:00 local time Russian warplanes carried out strikes on the north-eastern city.
"Unfortunately, children are among those killed." Zhyvytsky said, adding that more than 10 people were killed.
The BBC could not independently verify the claims.
"The kids are being killed," he wrote in a Facebook post, sharing video of the reported attack.
"We will never forgive this!" he later added.
UN urges Russia, Ukraine to provide safe passage for civilians
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths called on Ukraine and Russia to ensure safe passage for civilians fleeing fighting and for the delivery of humanitarian aid into areas of active hostilities.
The UN and its partners have provided food to hundreds of thousands of people, but the security situation has made it difficult to reach certain areas.
The statement comes as both sides lobbed accusations at each other of preventing civilians from safely leaving.
Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN accused Russia of shelling humanitarian corridors - blocking civilians from fleeing to Europe and preventing the delivery of life saving aid.
But Russia’s ambassador to the UN denied the allegations, claiming without substantiation that it was Ukraine that was denying safe passage.
Mr Griffiths told members of the UN Security Council that his office had sent a team to Moscow to work on better humanitarian aid efforts in hopes of reaching the most vulnerable in Ukraine.
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: Russia state media
Russia will declare a "silence regime" and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors in Ukraine at 10:00 Moscow time (07:00 GMT), said Russian state media reports.
They are quoting Russian defence ministry officials as saying this will be done to evacuate civilians from the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.
Most of the evacuation routes offered by Moscow are to Russia - a condition previously described as unacceptable by the government in Kyiv. Ukraine has not publicly commented on the new Russian initiative.
Each of several previous evacuation attempts failed, with the warring sides blaming each other.
Russian invasion enters another day
Welcome to our continued live page coverage. Here's the latest as we begin the thirteenth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: