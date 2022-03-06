BBC Copyright: BBC

Marta Shokalo from the BBC's Ukrainian Service describes life 10 days into the Russian invasion.

We are now well into the second week of this war, and I've noticed that I don't cry any more.

I start the day reading the overnight news, counting new blasts all around Ukraine. A couple of days ago, I woke up to reports of major rocket strikes in Kyiv, near where my dad lives. It took me 10 minutes to pluck up the courage to call him, to ask if he and his partner were all right. They were, and I experienced a wave of relief.

My mother is more worried about how to get food for her dog and cats than for herself, but she called me the other day just to happily announce that she had managed to buy two loaves of bread! This is in a city where food used to be available in great abundance.

The village where I am staying has two checkpoints, manned by local men. They are ready to protect their small communities with everything they have.

This sense of unity has never been so strong among Ukrainians. The country is full of activity like a beehive, producing hope for victory.

