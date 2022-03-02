Reuters Copyright: Reuters Civilians were taught to wield petrol bombs in Zhytomyr on Tuesday Image caption: Civilians were taught to wield petrol bombs in Zhytomyr on Tuesday

Right now across Ukraine, ordinary citizens are learning how to make and to use homemade petrol bombs.

In Zhytomyr, a city to the west of Kyiv, a group of men and women were given training on how to light and throw Molotov cocktails at Russian military targets.

In Kyiv, city residents are making thousands of petrol bombs in the streets to prepare for the Russian ground assault on the city.

A Ukrainian civilian throws a petrol bomb