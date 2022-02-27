Live
Kyiv braced for incoming missile attacks
Updates from BBC correspondents in Ukraine: Orla Guerin on the road, Sarah Rainsford in Dnipro, Fergal Keane in Lviv, and Lyse Doucet, Paul Adams, Nick Beake & James Waterhouse in Kyiv
The US State Department said it will send $350m (£261m) in weapons - including Javelin anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft systems and body armour.
The German government said it would supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank grenade launchers and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles on an emergency basis.
The Dutch announced deployment of 50 Panzerfaust-3 anti-tank weapons and 400 rockets.
The two countries are also said to be considering sending a joint Patriot air defence system to a Nato battle group in Slovakia.
Earlier, Nato began deploying more of its forces to Eastern Europe "to respond quickly to any contingency".
The Ukrainian capital Kyiv is bracing for another night of Russian attacks. Air sirens have gone off, people are taking cover in underground shelters, and officials are warning of an onslaught of missiles. One MP has claimed Russia will "hit us with all they have"
In the last hour there have been multiple reports of explosions at an oil depot outside of Kyiv and a gas pipeline in Kharkiv
Huge numbers of people are fleeing Ukraine into neighbouring countries such as Poland and Moldova. In Ukrainian cities, citizens are arming themselves and making Molotov cocktails to fight Russian forces
Western allies including the US, Germany and the Netherlands have pledged to send more weapons to aid Ukraine's war effort
Western countries say they are removing selected Russian banks from Swift, the banking communications system that allows for smooth transfer of money across borders - a significant move as it disconnects Russian entities from the international financial system
They will also impose measures to stop Russia's central bank from getting around sanctions, and stop wealthy Russians from gaining citizenship in other countries and getting access to financial systems elsewhere
UN: At least 240 civilian casualties
Intense fighting has been underway across several major Ukrainian cities.
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OCHCR) reports there have been at least 240 civilian casualties - including at least 64 deaths - in the country so far.
It added that damage to homes and critical infrastructure has left hundreds of people without access to water and electricity.
The UN also said over 160,000 Ukrainians are now internally displaced and trying to flee across international borders.
Ukraine's government estimates the Russian invasion may leave behind as many as five million refugees.
Tense, long night in Kyiv
It's past 0300 local time on Sunday in Kyiv. The situation is very tense after residents, around midnight, were warned to expect a bombardment.
While there's reportedly been a strike on an oil terminal about 40km south of Kyiv, explosions have not been reported in the capital so far. The city has already endured some shelling in past days.
As our correspondents in the capital reported earlier, Russia's ground advance on Kyiv has appeared to stall on the city's edges in the midst of concerted Ukrainian resistance.
But many expect an aerial attack. People are sheltering in underground bunkers.
The pictures below show members of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Units - i.e. volunteer civilians - preparing for the long dark ahead.
Kyiv tonight: "We're staring down this dark abyss"
Peter Zalmayev, Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative, a non-profit organisation, has just been speaking to the BBC about what is happening in Kyiv.
Like other Ukrainian men of his age, Zalmayev is staying in the country.
In the last three days, "there have been explosions throughout the country. We heard explosions right and left... in every part of the country," he said.
Reflecting on the surrealism of the situation, he said: "Growing up [you're] reading books on war, watching movies on war, now you are living it.
"We're staring down this dark abyss now".
Ukraine to receive boost in weaponry
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues in the early hours of Sunday morning, here's a reminder of pledges for support from Western allies issued so far this weekend.
On Saturday:
Polish border: My friend abandoned her car and is walking
Our correspondent Kasia Madera is in the town of Medyka on Poland's border with Ukraine.
She says people are facing harrowing scenarios where mothers and children are saying goodbye to their husbands, fathers and grandfathers who are being held back by the Ukrainian authorities.
“Men can’t come through, they have to stay and are being urged to fight," a Ukrainian man who reached the border told her.
He has colleagues stuck in the traffic jams facing 40km (25-mile) tailbacks.
One man who lives in the Polish city of Kraków said had planned to meet his Ukrainian friend at the border at 19:00 on Friday, but she was still 80km away when he arrived - at 25km she had to leave her car and walk.
“She started walking last night and she’s still walking.
"Some vehicles are travelling at the speed of 1km per hour while others abandon vehicles and walk.”
What's happening in the Ukraine crisis now
If you're just joining us, welcome. Here's a round-up of what's happened in the last few hours:
Unverified reports of a gas pipeline hit in Kharkiv
Also in the past hour, there have been unverified reports that a gas pipeline has been hit in Kharkiv, in the northeast of Ukraine.
The country's second-largest city, Kharkiv has been under rocket attacks since Day One.
There's much commentary that Russia may now be targeting gas and oil infrastructure, after first going after Ukraine's military bases.
Oil depot hit outside Kyiv - reports
There have been multiple reports in the past half an hour that an oil depot in Vasylkiv, a city in the Kyiv region, has been hit by a Russian rocket.
Local media reported both the city's mayor Nataliia Balasynovych, as well as Ukaine government adviser Anton Geraschenko, have confirmed the hit.
Footage on social media shows huge flames billowing from the terminal. The BBC has not verified these clips.
Russia closes airspace to Baltic countries
Earlier on Saturday, the Baltic nations of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania announced they would close their airspace to Russian aircraft.
The UK, Germany and other countries have already done the same.
Russia has reciprocated.
On Saturday, federal air transport agency Rosaviati said it will shut down its own airspace to Latvian, Lithuanian, Estonian and Slovenian carriers.
It has already barred flights from Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic too.
The restrictions will include transit flights.
Welcome to our continued coverage
Welcome back to our continued coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.
It is approaching 03:00 in Kyiv on 27 February, 2022 and after midnight in London.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, and in the last half hour, reports of blasts in the capital city of Kyiv have been widely circulating.
Please follow our live coverage as we bring you the latest from Ukraine and around the world.