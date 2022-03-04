EPA Copyright: EPA

Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson says the "reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe", according to a readout from a call between Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The call took place shortly after news broke about a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southeast Ukraine.

A Downing Street spokeswoman called the situation "gravely concerning", adding: "Both leaders agreed that Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant."

Johnson also said that the UK would "do everything it could to ensure the situation did not deteriorate further".

He is seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours, and that the UK would raise the issue immediately with Russia and close partners.

"Both leaders agreed a ceasefire was crucial," said the Downing Street spokeswoman.