Fire breaks out at Ukraine nuclear power plant
Updates from BBC correspondents in Ukraine and the region: Orla Guerin, Lyse Doucet and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Sarah Rainsford in Dnipro, Fergal Keane and Joel Gunter in Lviv, Jenny Hill in Moscow and teams on Ukraine's western border
Edited by Yvette Tan
All times stated are UK
A fire has broken out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.
Ukrainian officials say Russian troops are shelling the plant.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has said it is in contact with Ukrainian authorities over the reports of shelling.
Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators said they have agreed to organise humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.
The US and UK have passed additional sanctions targeting Russia's oligarchs
The US and EU have agreed to provide temporary residence to fleeing refugees
Johnson: 'Putin's reckless actions could directly threaten Europe'
Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson says the "reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe", according to a readout from a call between Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The call took place shortly after news broke about a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southeast Ukraine.
A Downing Street spokeswoman called the situation "gravely concerning", adding: "Both leaders agreed that Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant."
Johnson also said that the UK would "do everything it could to ensure the situation did not deteriorate further".
He is seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours, and that the UK would raise the issue immediately with Russia and close partners.
"Both leaders agreed a ceasefire was crucial," said the Downing Street spokeswoman.
Nuclear plant still has 'essential' functions - IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that it has spoken with Ukrainian leadership, as we reported earlier, and has been told that "essential" equipment at the plant is still functioning.
"Ukraine tells IAEA that fire at site of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected essential' equipment, plant personnel taking mitigatory actions," the agency posted on Twitter.
BreakingSafety of nuclear plant 'secured' - official
The head of the Zaporozhia regional state administration says that the safety of the Zaporizhzia power plant is "secured".
Alexander Starukh posted just one sentence on Facebook, saying that he had spoken to the director of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar, and had been assured of its safety.
"The director of the ZNPP assured me that at the moment, the nuclear security of the object is secured," he wrote.
It comes as top Ukrainian officials have warned of a possible nuclear meltdown due to reported Russian shelling there.
Zelensky tells Europe to 'wake up' over Zaporizhzhya fire
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is appealing for urgent help amid reports that Russian forces have shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
In an emergency address from Kyiv, where it is in the pre-dawn hours, Zelensky warned of a possible nuclear disaster.
"Europeans, please wake up!" he pleads.
US President Joe Biden and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi have both spoken with Zelensky's leadership team.
The IAEA is appealing for a halt to the use of force near the plant, warning there will be severe dangers if reactors take a hit.
No change in radiation levels at the plant have been detected, but concerns linger amid reported continued Russian shelling.
How serious is the threat at Zaporizhzhia?
As we've been reporting, a fire has broken out near one of six nuclear reactors at the Zaporizhzhia power plant in southeast Ukraine.
Russian shelling on the facility continues and firefighters cannot get to the blaze yet, according to a plant spokesman.
Officials at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as well as the US government have reportedly been in touch with Ukrainian authorities about the situation.
Graham Allison, a nuclear security expert at Harvard University, tells the BBC the reactor may melt down if the fire continues.
He warns that would prompt a release of radioactivity that contaminates the surrounding area for years, like during the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.
But Allison cautions that it is still far too early to know what is happening at the plant.
He says workers - Ukrainians and potentially Russians too - are likely "working hard together to prevent something catastrophic".
The reactor in question is said to have been under renovation and that might suggest it contains less nuclear fuel, he noted.
Allison believes Russian forces may be trying to force the plant offline so as to cut off electricity in the surrounding area.
Ukraine's regulator told the IAEA there has been no change reported in radiation levels at the plant site, the nuclear agency has tweeted.
Zaporizhzhia contributes about one-quarter of Ukraine's power and is the largest in Europe.
Welcome to our continued live page coverage. Here's the latest as we begin day nine of the Russian invasion:
Amateurs dig in to fight Russian troops from forests
Day by day, Kyiv grows more tense.
Checkpoints, barricades, and roadblocks radiate from the imposing streets in the city centre to the motorways on the outskirts. Spiky metal tank traps - called hedgehogs - have mushroomed at strategic locations. Troops are more alert, checking every car. Some still smile and say "welcome", but many look distracted, already focusing on the battle to come.
It feels like Ukrainian forces in the capital are poised and ready to fight. This ancient city - with its elegant facades and onion domed churches - is now on a war footing.
Russia's advance has clearly not gone to plan for President Vladimir Putin. With the invasion now in its second week, his troops and tanks are still outside the capital - but maybe not for long. Ukrainian forces we spoke to on Thursday expect the Russians to reach Kyiv in a day or two.
So, deep in a forest on the outskirts of the city, men from Ukraine's territorial defence units are digging trenches.
"Welcome to our party," said the soldier who dropped us off, after a bumpy ride in the back of a military truck full of ammunition boxes.
The scene is somehow reminiscent of World War Two. There's no heavy machinery, just a shovel in every hand. It's a rush job to block the path of Russian forces. We cannot identify the location. One man wields a chain saw, doing battle with a stubborn pine tree.
Read more here
Intel to cancel shipments to Russia and Belarus
Computer chip manufacturer Intel will stop all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.
“Intel condemns the invasion of Ukraine by Russia," the company said in a news release on Thursday.
Intel added that it is working with employees who have ties to the region and have launched a fundraising campaign that has already raised $1.2m (£900,000) for Ukrainians in need.
"We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and the global community in calling for an immediate end to this war and a swift return to peace,” the California-based company added.
It follows similar moves by other global computer chip manufacturers.
Russia does not produce large quantities of electronics, in part due to a lack of highest-end semiconductors needed for advanced computing.