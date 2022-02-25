The words coming from the White House sound defiant but the mood is sombre. As President Joe Biden contemplates the scale of human suffering that will be caused in Ukraine along with the possible wider consequences for security in Europe.
For weeks the US has been threatening punishing sanctions against Russia, but what was meant to serve as a deterrent has clearly failed.
So President Biden and his allies have to respond - knowing that it is concrete action and not harsh words of condemnation that matter to Vladimir Putin.
No-one expects any economic punishment against Russia to halt its advance on Ukraine.
The aim now is to have an enduring impact on the Russian economy and to weaken the state so it is unable to pursue further military action outside its borders.
That will take long-term commitment and resolution from America and its allies.
This is a huge challenge for President Biden and to America's position on the world stage.
US troops will not engage militarily in Ukraine. Sanctions are the only weapon America is prepared to deploy.
But will the use of economic measures limit Russia's ambitions and actions in Eastern Europe?
'We do not expect anyone to fight for us'
Tara McKelvey
BBC News, Washington
At a hastily convened press conference in Washington DC, Oksana Markarova, Kyiv’s ambassador to the US, called for massive sanctions and military assistance.
When I asked her if she expected - or hoped - that US troops would be sent to Ukraine, she said: “We do not expect anyone to fight for us.”
On Thursday, she and the others who work at the embassy looked exhausted and pale, as if they had not slept for some time.
Still, she was determined to put on a brave face for the 30 or so reporters in the room.
President Zelensky is still in Ukraine, Markarova told us, but she left it unclear whether he was still in Kyiv, or in a safer location.
She asked people to pray for Ukraine, adding: “But we also demand justice.”
US sanctions on Russian energy 'off the table'
At the White House daily briefing, a reporter asked Biden economic adviser Daleep Singh if sanctions on the Russian energy industry were "totally off the table".
"Our measures were not designed to disrupt in any way the current flow of energy to Russia to the world," he said, adding that the sanctions on technology would disrupt Russia's ability to develop the energy industry in the long term.
"Nothing in the short term as it relates to energy,” he concluded.
Canada announces new sanctions
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today condemned Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified attack” and announced fresh sanctions on 62 Russian entities and individuals, including banks and the country’s "elite".
Along with allies like the US, Canada imposed a first round of economic sanctions on Russia on Tuesday. It also deployed up to 460 Canadian military members to the Nato mission in eastern Europe.
While Trudeau said today Canada would respond "forcefully" to Russia's aggression, he did not say whether Canada was considering deploying troops directly to Ukraine.
Canada has one of the world's largest populations of Ukrainian immigrants.
At the same briefing, Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland - who is Ukrainian-Canadian - spoke to the diaspora.
"To my own Ukrainian-Canadian community, let me say this: now is the time for us to be strong as we support our friends and family in Ukraine," she said, before speaking in Ukrainian.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
What happened in the first day of fighting?
The Russian invasion of Ukraine rolls on as countries around the world impose new sanctions against Moscow.
If you're just joining us, or catching up on events, here's the latest:
Night has fallen and a curfew is in effect in the capital of Kyiv after the first full day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian forces moved quickly across Ukrainian territory on several different fronts on Thursday, with gunfire, explosions and aerial combat reported across the country
Fighting broke out at key locations, including at an airfield near the capital that was seized by Russian troops and which Ukrainian forces claimed to have re-taken
Russian forces, however, took control of Chernobyl, site of the 1986 nuclear disaster and a place that remains radioactive to this day - prompting significant concern from international nuclear watchdogs
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to continue fighting, saying that "a new iron curtain" is falling into place - and his job is to make sure his country remains on the western side
He also said that 137 Ukrainian citizens have been killed - both soldiers and civilians - in the first day of combat
A general mobilisation has been ordered, meaning all Ukrainians who can carry arms have been urged to defend their homeland
Western nations have stepped up financial sanctions on Russia's banks and high-ranking officials, with the US cutting off high-tech exports to Russia - but Nato nations will not send troops to Ukraine
The sanctions also target Russian elites, leading a White House adviser to declare: "Those who shared in the Kremlin's corrupt games and stored their wealth in yachts and luxury condos and fancy cars will now share in the pain of these measures"
The US has ordered 7,000 additional troops to Europe - saying the deployment to Germany was intended to "reassure Nato allies" in the region
Meanwhile, anti-war protests and demonstrations in support of Ukraine have been held in cities across Europe - and also in Russia, despite a crackdown that has resulted in more than 700 arrests
Amid all the fighting, the United Nations estimates that more than 100,000 people have already fled their homes, and border guards at neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary and Moldova have seen migrant families arrive
If you want more detail, you can read our guide to the conflict, and how it has unfolded today, by clicking here.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jude Sheerin
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
Night has fallen and a curfew is in effect in the capital of Kyiv after the first full day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Russian forces moved quickly across Ukrainian territory on several different fronts on Thursday, with gunfire, explosions and aerial combat reported across the country
-
Fighting broke out at key locations, including at an airfield near the capital that was seized by Russian troops and which Ukrainian forces claimed to have re-taken
-
Russian forces, however, took control of Chernobyl, site of the 1986 nuclear disaster and a place that remains radioactive to this day - prompting significant concern from international nuclear watchdogs
-
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to continue fighting, saying that "a new iron curtain" is falling into place - and his job is to make sure his country remains on the western side
-
He also said that 137 Ukrainian citizens have been killed - both soldiers and civilians - in the first day of combat
-
A general mobilisation has been ordered, meaning all Ukrainians who can carry arms have been urged to defend their homeland
-
Western nations have stepped up financial sanctions on Russia's banks and high-ranking officials, with the US cutting off high-tech exports to Russia - but Nato nations will not send troops to Ukraine
-
The sanctions also target Russian elites, leading a White House adviser to declare: "Those who shared in the Kremlin's corrupt games and stored their wealth in yachts and luxury condos and fancy cars will now share in the pain of these measures"
-
The US has ordered 7,000 additional troops to Europe - saying the deployment to Germany was intended to "reassure Nato allies" in the region
-
Meanwhile, anti-war protests and demonstrations in support of Ukraine have been held in cities across Europe - and also in Russia, despite a crackdown that has resulted in more than 700 arrests
-
Amid all the fighting, the United Nations estimates that more than 100,000 people have already fled their homes, and border guards at neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary and Moldova have seen migrant families arrive
Biden's sanctions aim to stop next conflict
Sarah Smith
North America Editor
The words coming from the White House sound defiant but the mood is sombre. As President Joe Biden contemplates the scale of human suffering that will be caused in Ukraine along with the possible wider consequences for security in Europe.
For weeks the US has been threatening punishing sanctions against Russia, but what was meant to serve as a deterrent has clearly failed.
So President Biden and his allies have to respond - knowing that it is concrete action and not harsh words of condemnation that matter to Vladimir Putin.
No-one expects any economic punishment against Russia to halt its advance on Ukraine.
The aim now is to have an enduring impact on the Russian economy and to weaken the state so it is unable to pursue further military action outside its borders.
That will take long-term commitment and resolution from America and its allies.
This is a huge challenge for President Biden and to America's position on the world stage.
US troops will not engage militarily in Ukraine. Sanctions are the only weapon America is prepared to deploy.
But will the use of economic measures limit Russia's ambitions and actions in Eastern Europe?
'We do not expect anyone to fight for us'
Tara McKelvey
BBC News, Washington
At a hastily convened press conference in Washington DC, Oksana Markarova, Kyiv’s ambassador to the US, called for massive sanctions and military assistance.
When I asked her if she expected - or hoped - that US troops would be sent to Ukraine, she said: “We do not expect anyone to fight for us.”
On Thursday, she and the others who work at the embassy looked exhausted and pale, as if they had not slept for some time.
Still, she was determined to put on a brave face for the 30 or so reporters in the room.
President Zelensky is still in Ukraine, Markarova told us, but she left it unclear whether he was still in Kyiv, or in a safer location.
She asked people to pray for Ukraine, adding: “But we also demand justice.”
US sanctions on Russian energy 'off the table'
At the White House daily briefing, a reporter asked Biden economic adviser Daleep Singh if sanctions on the Russian energy industry were "totally off the table".
"Our measures were not designed to disrupt in any way the current flow of energy to Russia to the world," he said, adding that the sanctions on technology would disrupt Russia's ability to develop the energy industry in the long term.
"Nothing in the short term as it relates to energy,” he concluded.
Canada announces new sanctions
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today condemned Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified attack” and announced fresh sanctions on 62 Russian entities and individuals, including banks and the country’s "elite".
Along with allies like the US, Canada imposed a first round of economic sanctions on Russia on Tuesday. It also deployed up to 460 Canadian military members to the Nato mission in eastern Europe.
While Trudeau said today Canada would respond "forcefully" to Russia's aggression, he did not say whether Canada was considering deploying troops directly to Ukraine.
Canada has one of the world's largest populations of Ukrainian immigrants.
At the same briefing, Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland - who is Ukrainian-Canadian - spoke to the diaspora.
"To my own Ukrainian-Canadian community, let me say this: now is the time for us to be strong as we support our friends and family in Ukraine," she said, before speaking in Ukrainian.
What happened in the first day of fighting?
The Russian invasion of Ukraine rolls on as countries around the world impose new sanctions against Moscow.
If you're just joining us, or catching up on events, here's the latest:
If you want more detail, you can read our guide to the conflict, and how it has unfolded today, by clicking here.