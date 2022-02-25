The words coming from the White House sound defiant but the mood is sombre. As President Joe Biden contemplates the scale of human suffering that will be caused in Ukraine along with the possible wider consequences for security in Europe.

For weeks the US has been threatening punishing sanctions against Russia, but what was meant to serve as a deterrent has clearly failed.

So President Biden and his allies have to respond - knowing that it is concrete action and not harsh words of condemnation that matter to Vladimir Putin.

No-one expects any economic punishment against Russia to halt its advance on Ukraine.

The aim now is to have an enduring impact on the Russian economy and to weaken the state so it is unable to pursue further military action outside its borders.

That will take long-term commitment and resolution from America and its allies.

This is a huge challenge for President Biden and to America's position on the world stage.

US troops will not engage militarily in Ukraine. Sanctions are the only weapon America is prepared to deploy.

But will the use of economic measures limit Russia's ambitions and actions in Eastern Europe?