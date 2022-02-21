Russian attack not imminent, Ukrainian defence minister says
Ukraine’s
defence minister has said that a Russian invasion of his country is unlikely to
occur in the early part of this week, pushing back against Western claims that an incursion could be imminent.
Alexei
Reznikov said an attack "tomorrow or the day after tomorrow" is
unlikely as no Russian "strike groups" have been formed near the
border.
“In
general, it can take weeks to deploy a strike group - from a week to half a
month, to a month. Therefore, it depends on what plan can work in the minds
of Kremlin leaders,” he told Ukraine’s ICTV network.
"As
of today, our intelligence observes no attack force units but it doesn’t mean
that they cannot deploy them when they want because the risks are still in
place.”
Reznikov added that Russia’s long-term goal was to change the political system in
Ukraine, and said that Moscow’s forces are attempting to “provoke” Ukrainian troops
into a “mistake” to justify an invasion.
Russia drafts post-invasion kill list, US claims
US officials say they have intelligence reports suggesting that Russia has a hit-list of Ukrainians
"to be killed or sent to camps" in the event of an invasion, US media has reported.
The ambassador alleged
that targets would include Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in
Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and “vulnerable populations
such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons”.
“Specifically, we have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation,” the letter said.
However, Crocker did not provide any details on the nature of the intelligence that gave rise to the assessment.
Good Morning
Hello and thank you for joining our live coverage of the
Ukraine crisis. Here are the latest developments:
The talks proposed
by French President Emmanuel Macron during a flurry of phone calls with the two
leaders will only take place if Russia does not invade its neighbour, the White
House said.
Meanwhile, US
officials said Russia appeared to be "continuing preparations for a
full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon", and one intelligence officer
told CNN that 75% of Russia’s conventional forces are now amassed on its
western border.
The US has written to the UN to warn that it has intelligence that Russia is compiling a list of Ukrainians to be "killed or detained" if it invades.
In a letter seen by US media, the US warned of a "human rights catastrophe" if Russia occupies Ukraine.
Earlier, Moscow
announced the extension of military drills in Belarus, where 30,000 Russian
troops are deployed. The drills had been due to end on Saturday.
All times stated are UK
