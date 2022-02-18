Russian officials have told local media that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will speak with US Defence
Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday.
Russia's Defence Ministry said the call followed a request by Austin and comes amid attempts by US officials to lower tensions as intelligence officials warned that an invasion could begin at any moment.
It follows calls from President Joe Biden, who urged US officials to continue pursuing diplomatic solutions to the crisis on Thursday.
Biden will speak to allied leaders later today, including the UK, France, Germany, Canada, and other Nato members.
Elsewhere,
US officials confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Europe late next week.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters
that Blinken had made clear to Russian officials that the only way to resolve
the crisis on its western border was through diplomacy and had agreed to meet
Lavrov in person.
However, he warned that Blinken has emphasised that
the meeting was contingent on Russia refraining from launching an invasion of
Ukraine in the meantime.
Latest this morning…
Here are some of the latest developments in this fast moving
story you may have missed overnight:
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock accused Russia of making "Cold War demands" and of "challenging fundamental principles of the European peace order".
It comes after US President Joe Biden warned of the imminent possibility of a Russian false flag attack to create a pretext for war.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said such an attack could take many forms, including "a fabricated so-called terrorist bombing inside Russia, the invented discovery of a mass grave, a staged drone strike against civilians, or a fake - even a real - attack using chemical weapons”.
Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in the country's east continued to accuse each other of shelling and other ceasefire violations on Friday. Such breaks in the area's years-long ceasefire are not uncommon.
Elsewhere, diplomacy has continued between Russian and
western leaders. On Thursday Russia sent a formal response to US proposals for
negotiation in the crisis which offered a potential route to diplomacy,
but warned the US had still failed to address its security concerns.
Meanwhile, senior security officials, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice-President Kamala Harris,
are gathering in Munich on Friday for the annual security conference, sometimes called “Davos
for defence”. Russia has refused to send a delegation for the first time since
1999.
And Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko is in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
