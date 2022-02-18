Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will speak to his US counterpart on Friday Image caption: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will speak to his US counterpart on Friday

Russian officials have told local media that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will speak with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the call followed a request by Austin and comes amid attempts by US officials to lower tensions as intelligence officials warned that an invasion could begin at any moment.

It follows calls from President Joe Biden, who urged US officials to continue pursuing diplomatic solutions to the crisis on Thursday.

Biden will speak to allied leaders later today, including the UK, France, Germany, Canada, and other Nato members.

Elsewhere, US officials confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Europe late next week.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that Blinken had made clear to Russian officials that the only way to resolve the crisis on its western border was through diplomacy and had agreed to meet Lavrov in person.

However, he warned that Blinken has emphasised that the meeting was contingent on Russia refraining from launching an invasion of Ukraine in the meantime.