Communities in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands have been badly hit by floods caused by record rainfall.
Major rivers have burst their banks. The map below shows us the most severely affected areas.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage of the deadly floods in western Europe, caused by record rainfall. We'll bring you the latest developments, analysis from BBC correspondents and experts, and eyewitnesses' stories from the worst-hit areas.
Here are the main headlines so far:
At least 80 people have died and hundreds are reported missing in Germany
Emergency services have resumed their search efforts, while the German army has been using helicopters to rescue people from rooftops
An overflow at the Ruhr dam in the early hours of Friday prompted the evacuation of villages in the Eifel district
Neighbouring Belgium has confirmed at least 11 deaths
The Netherlands is also badly affected, with further flooding reported in Luxembourg and Switzerland
Live Reporting
Edited by Hugo Bachega
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
-
At least 80 people have died and hundreds are reported missing in Germany
-
Emergency services have resumed their search efforts, while the German army has been using helicopters to rescue people from rooftops
-
An overflow at the Ruhr dam in the early hours of Friday prompted the evacuation of villages in the Eifel district
-
Neighbouring Belgium has confirmed at least 11 deaths
-
The Netherlands is also badly affected, with further flooding reported in Luxembourg and Switzerland
Devastation caused by floods in pictures
Map of most severely affected areas
Communities in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands have been badly hit by floods caused by record rainfall.
Major rivers have burst their banks. The map below shows us the most severely affected areas.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage of the deadly floods in western Europe, caused by record rainfall. We'll bring you the latest developments, analysis from BBC correspondents and experts, and eyewitnesses' stories from the worst-hit areas.
Here are the main headlines so far: