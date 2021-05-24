EU says Belarus flight stop 'international scandal'

UK flights have been asked to avoid Belarusian airspace in the wake of the plane diversion.

UK transport minister Grant Shapps tweeted on Monday that he had instructed the Civil Aviation Authority to request airlines to make the move “in order to keep passengers safe”. The operating permit for the Belarusian national airline Belavia has also been suspended.

Belarus’ decision to divert the flight to Minsk has prompted international fury. EU leaders are due to discuss their response to what the union's executive called a "hijacking" and the US state department said was "a shocking act".