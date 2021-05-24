EU says Belarus flight stop 'international scandal'

UK flights have been asked to avoid Belarusian airspace in the
wake of the plane diversion.
UK transport minister Grant Shapps tweeted on Monday that he
had instructed the Civil Aviation Authority to request airlines to make the move “in
order to keep passengers safe”. The operating permit for the Belarusian national airline Belavia has also been suspended.
Belarus’ decision to divert the flight to Minsk has prompted
international fury. EU leaders are due to discuss their response to what the
union's executive called a "hijacking" and the US state department
said was "a shocking act".
Thanks for joining our live coverage. Several Western
countries have condemned Belarus for diverting a commercial flight to
arrest an opposition journalist, Roman Protasevich. Here are some of the latest
updates:
The 26-year-old was travelling on a Ryanair flight
from Greece to Lithuania when the incident took place. His plane was intercepted
over Belarusian airspace and ordered to land in the capital, Minsk
After it touched down, passengers disembarked
and police arrested Mr Protasevich, who has been living in exile in Lithuania
since 2019
He is a former editor of Nexta, a
key news outlet for political opposition during last year’s elections in
Belarus. The election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, is
widely believed to have been rigged
Belarusian state media report that President
Lukashenko personally gave the order for Mr Protasevich’s arrest
The incident has been sharply criticised across
the EU, with widespread calls for him to be released. EU leaders expect to discuss the issue at a summit in Brussels today, and Nato ambassadors will be
meeting tomorrow to discuss further action
UK orders flights to avoid Belarus
UK flights have been asked to avoid Belarusian airspace in the wake of the plane diversion.
UK transport minister Grant Shapps tweeted on Monday that he had instructed the Civil Aviation Authority to request airlines to make the move “in order to keep passengers safe”. The operating permit for the Belarusian national airline Belavia has also been suspended.
Belarus’ decision to divert the flight to Minsk has prompted international fury. EU leaders are due to discuss their response to what the union's executive called a "hijacking" and the US state department said was "a shocking act".
Thanks for joining our live coverage. Several Western countries have condemned Belarus for diverting a commercial flight to arrest an opposition journalist, Roman Protasevich. Here are some of the latest updates: