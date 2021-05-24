Ryanair plane lands in Vilnius after being diverted to Minsk (23 May)
Live

EU says Belarus flight stop 'international scandal'

  1. UK orders flights to avoid Belarus

    UK flights have been asked to avoid Belarusian airspace in the wake of the plane diversion.

    UK transport minister Grant Shapps tweeted on Monday that he had instructed the Civil Aviation Authority to request airlines to make the move “in order to keep passengers safe”. The operating permit for the Belarusian national airline Belavia has also been suspended.

    Belarus’ decision to divert the flight to Minsk has prompted international fury. EU leaders are due to discuss their response to what the union's executive called a "hijacking" and the US state department said was "a shocking act".

  2. Hello and welcome

    Roman Protasevich
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Roman Protasevich, seen here in 2017, was arrested after the plane landed in Minsk

    Thanks for joining our live coverage. Several Western countries have condemned Belarus for diverting a commercial flight to arrest an opposition journalist, Roman Protasevich. Here are some of the latest updates:

    • The 26-year-old was travelling on a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania when the incident took place. His plane was intercepted over Belarusian airspace and ordered to land in the capital, Minsk
    • After it touched down, passengers disembarked and police arrested Mr Protasevich, who has been living in exile in Lithuania since 2019
    • He is a former editor of Nexta, a key news outlet for political opposition during last year’s elections in Belarus. The election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, is widely believed to have been rigged
    • Belarusian state media report that President Lukashenko personally gave the order for Mr Protasevich’s arrest
    • The incident has been sharply criticised across the EU, with widespread calls for him to be released. EU leaders expect to discuss the issue at a summit in Brussels today, and Nato ambassadors will be meeting tomorrow to discuss further action
