Australia PM wants virus vaccine to be mandatory

Full Oldham lockdown could be 'counter-productive'
Oldham in the north-west of
England has been warned it could be on the verge of a full local lockdown, with
coronavirus cases remaining high.
The town is already subject
to restrictions applied across Greater Manchester, with people living there
currently not allowed to visit other households or mix in indoor venues.
However Oldham Council
leader Sean Fielding said the latest data showed cases had fallen to 83 per
100,000 people and warned a full local lockdown, with the closure of businesses,
could be “counter-productive and premature”.
He told BBC Breakfast,
Oldham residents could simply travel to another part of Greater Manchester to
visit pubs and restaurants if they closed, which could risk spreading the virus
further.
He said currently most cases
were amongst the working age population and the council had a “robust plan” in
place including increasing testing and getting the message out about the importance
of self-isolation.
There had also been no significant increase in hospitalisations or deaths, he told the BBC's Today programme.
Pressure to increase medical student numbers - UK headlines
If you’re just joining us from the UK, here’s the
latest stories you need to know about this morning:
Pizza Express is to close 73 of its UK
restaurants with the potential loss of 1,100 jobs. The chain had already
been struggling but said the impact of the pandemic meant it had to make some “incredibly
tough decisions” to safeguard the business in the long term
Vaccine should be 'as mandatory as you can make it'
Shaimaa Khalil
BBC News, Sydney
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that
he would like to make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for all Australian
citizens.
He was speaking after his government signed an agreement with
the Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca to manufacture the potential Covid-19
vaccine, being developed by Oxford University. Researchers hope to have
results of a Phase Three efficacy trial by the end of the year.
Scott Morrison described the vaccine as one the most promising and advanced
in the world. Mr Morrison said he wanted it to be mandatory unless
there were individual medical reasons for not having it.
The vaccine should be "as mandatory as you can possibly make it", he said.
He added
that If the vaccine clears trials, the federal government would manufacture
it and make it free for all Australians - but that it was unlikely to
happen until next year at the earliest.
The Acting Chief Medical Officer
Paul Kelly said he expected strong voluntary take-up of any vaccine that
was approved for use.
But the health spokesman for Australia's
opposition Labour Party, accused the prime minister of spin, saying it was
not clear that Australia had the manufacturing capacity to produce the
vaccine.
Australia secures access to Oxford-AstraZeneca trial
Australia says it has secured access to a promising coronavirus vaccine and will be able to offer free doses to its entire population of 25 million people.
The vaccine is being developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
If clinical trials are successful, the deal with AstraZeneca would secure "early access for every Australian", Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
Mr Morrison said it was likely that vaccinations would be mandatory.
Australia has recorded 450 coronavirus deaths, most from an outbreak in the state of Victoria.
US stocks hit new high after coronavirus crash
A key US stock index has hit a new high despite ongoing worries about the sharp economic impact of the pandemic.
The S&P 500, one of the widest and most prominent US market measures, inched higher on Tuesday to close at 3,389.78 - about three points above its 19 February record.
Other US indexes have also rebounded.
The Nasdaq hit another record after surpassing its prior high in June while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is within about 5% of its February record.
US shares have been on an upward path since 23 March, when America's central bank announced a slew of unprecedented economic support measures.
But when the pandemic set in and markets tumbled more than 33%, such a rapid market recovery seemed nearly unthinkable, said William Delwiche, an investment strategist at Baird.
"To be even having this conversation right now is remarkable," he said.
He said the strength and speed of the rebound was especially surprising, given America's continuing struggle to contain the coronavirus and ongoing concerns about the economy. The US saw its sharpest quarterly contraction on record in the three months to July, amid widespread lockdowns.
"It's not surprising that we had a meaningful recovery, but that over the last couple of months we've continued to rally... I'm shocked that we're having this conversation," Delwiche said.
Full Oldham lockdown could be 'counter-productive’
Oldham in the north-west of England has been warned it could be on the verge of a full local lockdown, with coronavirus cases remaining high.
The town is already subject to restrictions applied across Greater Manchester, with people living there currently not allowed to visit other households or mix in indoor venues.
However Oldham Council leader Sean Fielding said the latest data showed cases had fallen to 83 per 100,000 people and warned a full local lockdown, with the closure of businesses, could be “counter-productive and premature”.
He told BBC Breakfast, Oldham residents could simply travel to another part of Greater Manchester to visit pubs and restaurants if they closed, which could risk spreading the virus further.
He said currently most cases were amongst the working age population and the council had a “robust plan” in place including increasing testing and getting the message out about the importance of self-isolation.
There had also been no significant increase in hospitalisations or deaths, he told the BBC's Today programme.
Pressure to increase medical student numbers - UK headlines
If you’re just joining us from the UK, here’s the latest stories you need to know about this morning:
Vaccine should be 'as mandatory as you can make it'
Shaimaa Khalil
BBC News, Sydney
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that he would like to make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for all Australian citizens.
He was speaking after his government signed an agreement with the Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca to manufacture the potential Covid-19 vaccine, being developed by Oxford University. Researchers hope to have results of a Phase Three efficacy trial by the end of the year.
Scott Morrison described the vaccine as one the most promising and advanced in the world. Mr Morrison said he wanted it to be mandatory unless there were individual medical reasons for not having it.
The vaccine should be "as mandatory as you can possibly make it", he said.
He added that If the vaccine clears trials, the federal government would manufacture it and make it free for all Australians - but that it was unlikely to happen until next year at the earliest.
The Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said he expected strong voluntary take-up of any vaccine that was approved for use.
But the health spokesman for Australia's opposition Labour Party, accused the prime minister of spin, saying it was not clear that Australia had the manufacturing capacity to produce the vaccine.
Australia secures access to Oxford-AstraZeneca trial
Australia says it has secured access to a promising coronavirus vaccine and will be able to offer free doses to its entire population of 25 million people.
The vaccine is being developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
If clinical trials are successful, the deal with AstraZeneca would secure "early access for every Australian", Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
Mr Morrison said it was likely that vaccinations would be mandatory.
Australia has recorded 450 coronavirus deaths, most from an outbreak in the state of Victoria.
