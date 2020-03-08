AFP Copyright: AFP

The virus is continuing to disrupt sporting events around the world and the latest casualty is this month's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix.

Organisers said the race on 20-22 March would be held behind closed doors because allowing spectators at the event "would not be the right thing to do at the present time".

They said the race weekend would go ahead as a televised event.

Elsewhere, the International Ice Hockey Federation called off the Women's World Ice Hockey Championships due to take place in the Canadian cities of Truro and Halifax from 31 March to 10 April. The Barcelona marathon scheduled for 15 March has also been suspended until 25 October, organisers announced.