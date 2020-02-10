Counting
Live

Irish election: Latest results and analysis day two

  1. 'A seismic break for two-party system

    Chris Page

    BBC News Ireland correspondent

    "Seismic", "historic", "momentous" - those are the sorts of words which are being used to describe the results in the Irish general election.

    Of course, those superlatives are being spoken by Sinn Féin politicians and activists to describe their party's surge.

    But they are also coming from the lips and pens of political analysts, as they assess how Mary Lou McDonald's party has loosened the decades-long grip of the two parties which have dominated Irish governments.

