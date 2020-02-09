Irish election: Latest results and analysis day one

It's worth noting that there's still a bit of a health warning around the exit poll, which focuses on first preference votes only, although the earliest tallies paint a picture that reflects the exit poll results

Ireland's elections are carried out under the proportional representation (PR) voting system, using the single transferable vote (STV). Voters write "1" opposite their first choice candidate, "2" opposite their second choice, "3" opposite their third choice and so on.

This means that the picture presented when the first preference votes are counted does not completely reflect the final outcome.

Sinn Féin also ran 42 candidates across the 39 multi-seat constituencies, about half that of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, which will have a knock-on effect on the number of seats it can secure.