Irish election: RTÉ party leaders' debate

While you wait for the debate to start, our colleagues in the politics unit have been in Dublin as the election campaign heats up. This week's Red Lines podcast , presented by Mark Carruthers, talks all things Dáil related with three Irish journalists who have covered their fair share of elections.
Dearg lines
Sinn Féin on debate stage 'because of all of you'
Sinn Féin late addition to debate line-up
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was a late addition to the RTÉ leaders' election debate.
The debate was originally between Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.
With days to go to the general election in the Republic of Ireland, a Sunday Business Post/Red C poll put Sinn Féin joint top, level with Fianna Fáil.
Leo Varadkar ready to set out his stall
The stage is set in Dublin
The battle for Leinster House
The Republic of Ireland is deciding who will lead it for, potentially, the next five years.
Tonight the leaders of the three largest parties in Ireland will try to win over the voters in a live televised debate.
Leo Varadkar is fighting to win a third successive term in government for his party, Fine Gael.
The main challenger to replace him as prime minister, or taoiseach, is the leader of Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin.
Polls are suggesting that during the campaign, there's been an increase in support for Sinn Féin, led by Mary Lou McDonald.
