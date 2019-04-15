Live
Notre-Dame cathedral engulfed by fire
Summary
- A major fire breaks out at Notre-Dame cathedral in central Paris on Monday, threatening a jewel of world heritage
- The cause is not yet clear, but officials say that it could be linked to renovation work
- A pall of smoke is cast across the French capital by the roaring blaze at one of Europe's most visited attractions
- The main spire of the Gothic cathedral, dating back to the 12th Century, collapses as flames burst through the roof
- President Macron cancels major TV address to go to the scene
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
French ambassador to the US: 'I am crying'
'Masterpiece of Gothic architecture'
The BBC's Europe Regional Editor, Danny Aeberhard, says there are few sites that embody France like Notre-Dame cathedral.
"Standing on a natural island in the River Seine, in the very heart of Paris, it's a masterpiece of Gothic architecture, built mainly in the 12th and 13th centuries.
"Crowds have gathered to gape at the blaze. But the nation watches in apprehension."
'Heartbreaking' scenes
Support is coming in from the UK, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan describing the scenes being broadcast from Paris as "heartbreaking".
Penny Mordaunt, the UK's international development secretary, echoed the London mayor's comments.
Trump - 'A terrible site to behold'
Speaking at an event in the US state of Minnesota, President Donald Trump has spoken about the ongoing fire.
"It’s burning at a level that you rarely see a fire burning," he told the audience, adding that Notre-Dame is "greater than almost any museum in the world."
"It’s very bad and it’s looking like it’s burning into the ground," he said, triggering gasps from the audience.
He called the cathedral "a part of our culture, it’s a part of our lives".
"I’ve been there," said Trump, who rose to fame as a Manhattan real estate tycoon.
"At this point they think it was caused by renovation," he said, calling the videos of the burning church "a terrible sight to behold".
Germany's message to 'French friends'
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel has offered her support to the people of France, calling Notre-Dame a "symbol of French and European culture".
Heiko Maas, Germany's foreign minister, also said the fire was "hitting the hearts" of the people of Germany. "Our thoughts are with all the emergency services and our French friends," he said.
A symbol of a country
Henri Astier
BBC News Online
No other site represents France quite like Notre-Dame. Its main rival as a national symbol, the Eiffel Tower, is little more than one century old.
Notre-Dame has stood tall above Paris since the 1200s.
It has given its name to one of the country's literary masterpieces. Victor Hugo's The Hunchback of Notre-Dame is known to the French simply as Notre-Dame de Paris.
The last time the cathedral suffered major damage was during the French Revolution. It survived two world wars largely unscathed.
Watching such an embodiment of the permanence of a nation burn and its spire collapse is profoundly shocking to any French person.
Homages pour in from visitors
Laser imagery of the church's interior
'Invaluable heritage' destroyed
France 24 is reporting that French historian Camille Pascal has told a local news station that the fire is destroying "invaluable heritage".
"It's been 800 years that the cathedral watches over Paris", Mr Pascal said, adding: "Happy and unfortunate events for centuries have been marked by the bells of Notre-Dame."
Condolences from the United States
President Macron arrives at the scene
Area around cathedral cleared
The vicinity surrounding Notre-Dame cathedral, which is one of Europe's most visited attractions, has been cleared by emergency services.
The building is in central Paris.
Recent renovations
'Everything is burning'
A Notre-Dame spokesman, Andre Finot, says the cathedral's wooden interior is likely to be completely destroyed by the fire.
"Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame," he told French media.
Facts about Notre-Dame
The moment the spire fell
No injuries reported
A major operation is under way to tackle the blaze, the cause of which is not immediately clear. No injuries have been reported.
An area surrounding the building in central Paris has been cleared.
It comes as the cathedral, which is visited by millions of people every year, is undergoing renovations after cracks began to appear in the stone, sparking fears the structure could become unstable.
Last year, the Catholic Church in France launched an urgent appeal for funds to save the building.
Firefighters struggle to contain blaze