Notre-Dame cathedral engulfed by fire

Speaking at an event in the US state of Minnesota, President Donald Trump has spoken about the ongoing fire.

"It’s burning at a level that you rarely see a fire burning," he told the audience, adding that Notre-Dame is "greater than almost any museum in the world."

"It’s very bad and it’s looking like it’s burning into the ground," he said, triggering gasps from the audience.

He called the cathedral "a part of our culture, it’s a part of our lives".

"I’ve been there," said Trump, who rose to fame as a Manhattan real estate tycoon.

"At this point they think it was caused by renovation," he said, calling the videos of the burning church "a terrible sight to behold".