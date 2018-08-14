Genoa bridge collapse
Summary
- The Morandi bridge in Genoa collapsed while in use by vehicles
- At least 11 people are dead, the interior ministry said
- Italian transport minister says the incident could be "an immense tragedy"
- The bridge collapsed during extremely heavy rainfall in the area
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Aerial footage of the collapsed bridge
Video taken by a helicopter is circulating on Twitter, giving a different vantage point of the damage:
At least 11 dead: Interior ministry
The bridge collapse has killed at least 11 people and seriously injured at least five, according to a preliminary assessment by the Italian interior ministry.
But there are fears that the death toll will rise to dozens.
In photos: Aftermath of the collapse
Italian transport minister: 'An immense tragedy'
Italy's transport minister tweeted that he was closely following "with apprehension" the developments.
He said he feared the accident would be "an immense tragedy".
In tweets: The collapse
The Morandi bridge collapsed shortly before noon local time (10:00 GMT). Italian police quickly tweeted images of the area.
Fire officials also tweeted this dramatic photo of a vehicle perched on the edge of the collapsed section - and reports emerged that other vehicles may have been on the bridge when it fell.
Major bridge collapse an 'immense tragedy'
A major motorway bridge has collapsed near the northern Italian city of Genoa, leading to vehicles falling some 100m (328ft).
Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said it was likely to be "an immense tragedy".
We'll be rolling out live coverage here as the story develops.
You can also read our main news story here.