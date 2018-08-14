The collapsed bridge is seen over the city

Genoa bridge collapse

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. The Morandi bridge in Genoa collapsed while in use by vehicles
  2. At least 11 people are dead, the interior ministry said
  3. Italian transport minister says the incident could be "an immense tragedy"
  4. The bridge collapsed during extremely heavy rainfall in the area

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Aerial footage of the collapsed bridge

Video taken by a helicopter is circulating on Twitter, giving a different vantage point of the damage:

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

At least 11 dead: Interior ministry

The bridge collapse has killed at least 11 people and seriously injured at least five, according to a preliminary assessment by the Italian interior ministry.

But there are fears that the death toll will rise to dozens.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

In photos: Aftermath of the collapse

Huge sections of concrete lie in the stream after the collapse
EPA
The bridge spanned the Polcevera stream, which is now filled with concrete and steel
A cluster of people work on the rubble of the stream
EPA
Rescue workers on the scene set to work attempting to find any casualties in the stream
Rescue workers tend to a woman, whose face and identity are obscured, is tended to on a stretcher
EPA
Vehicles suffered heavy damage in the fall

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Italian transport minister: 'An immense tragedy'

Italy's transport minister tweeted that he was closely following "with apprehension" the developments.

He said he feared the accident would be "an immense tragedy".

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

In tweets: The collapse

The Morandi bridge collapsed shortly before noon local time (10:00 GMT). Italian police quickly tweeted images of the area.

View more on twitter

Fire officials also tweeted this dramatic photo of a vehicle perched on the edge of the collapsed section - and reports emerged that other vehicles may have been on the bridge when it fell.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Major bridge collapse an 'immense tragedy'

A major motorway bridge has collapsed near the northern Italian city of Genoa, leading to vehicles falling some 100m (328ft).

Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said it was likely to be "an immense tragedy".

We'll be rolling out live coverage here as the story develops.

You can also read our main news story here.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top