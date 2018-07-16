Trump and Putin's landmark meeting
Why is it a big deal? | Who's who in the Russia-Trump drama? | Twelve Russians charged over US hack
Summary
- Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are holding their first official talks in Helsinki
- The meeting comes days after the US charged 12 Russian intelligence officers with hacking
- Mr Trump has been urged to press Mr Putin on the hacking claims - but there is no set agenda
- US sanctions on Russia, the situation in Ukraine, Syria, and nuclear weapons deals are likely topics
Live Reporting
By David Molloy and Flora Drury
All times stated are UK
Trump now just hanging around...
Donald Trump was due to leave his hotel more than 30 minutes ago, but Vladimir Putin's late arrival means he is reportedly just cooling his heels while he waits for the Russian president.
Two presidents, many protesters
As presidents go, they don't get much less controversial than Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Human rights campaigners have been out in force in Helsinki protesting against both over the last 24 hours:
Human rights campaign group Amnesty has also taken out a series of adverts, which can be seen around the city:
Putin lands in Helsinki
So, a little behind schedule, Vladimir Putin has landed in Helsinki.
The summit was supposed to begin at 11:00 BST (13:00 local time), according to the schedule.
Seeing as Mr Putin hasn't even left the plane yet, there is no telling when it will actually start.
Finnish president hails 'start of an interesting day'
Mr Trump started his day by meeting the Finnish president at his official residence for a photo and a brief discussion.
President of Finland Sauli Niinistö was joined by his wife Jenni Haukio, while the US First Lady also joined them.
Mr Trump later tweeted: "It was an honor to join you" - while Mr Niinistö called it "a varied discussion at the start of an interesting day".
Both presidents are 'running late'
The world may be holding its breath ahead of today's meeting between Trump and Putin, but it appears neither are in too much of a rush to get started.
Sky News Washington correspondent Mark Austin tweets:
Trump: Russia relationship has 'never been worse'
On Monday morning, before heading to the Finnish president’s home, Mr Trump quick-fired a few tweets about things which had apparently been playing on his mind.
Among the subjects covered were an alleged “witch hunt” and the recent fiery testimony of FBI agent Peter Strzok:
He also placed the blame for frosty relations between Russia and the US on those who had gone before him:
Welcome to our summit live coverage
Welcome to our live page, where we will be covering the first official summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
There’s enormous media hype around this meeting, fuelled by the allegations of Russian involvement in the 2016 US election - which Mr Trump won.
Rather than softening ahead of this landmark summit, fresh controversy erupted late last week when the US charged 12 Russian intelligence agents with hacking Democratic politicians.
There’s a lot to digest, so here is some of our background material before the main event: